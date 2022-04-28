ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures making some ground

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are gaining some momentum, pushing towards the low 60s for Friday. Saturday will be one spent near 60 too. But...

www.kaaltv.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Nice Weather Today, but More Storms Coming

The early morning storms will clear to the east by sunrise this morning. I’m tracking sunny skies and really nice weather Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s to low 80’s. More storms will move in late Sunday and early Monday. The highest chance for...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAAL-TV

Vastly improved drought conditions

With all the rain we have been getting over the past couple weeks, it has done wonders in reversing our drought conditions locally. Most of the area is no longer under any drought conditions for the first time in about a year. With more rain on the way through Sunday morning, it is likely that this will be more common through the rest of our local area.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Plenty Of Puddles Friday

The soaking rain from Thursday night brought in around 1-2", if not more for our rainfall totals. The radar estimates around 2.5" for some places, which wouldn't be too surprising to see, thanks to the slow progression of the rain Thursday night/early Friday morning. This rain is all said and done for Friday, allowing for a little sun to peek out of the clouds. This will help our highs warm back into the upper 50s & the lower 60s this afternoon. Get out and enjoy the brief break from the rain, more is heading our way later today & for the weekend. Heads up though if you suffer from allergies, our pollen levels remain pretty high through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Tracking Friday's Rain

Thursday night's rain is wrapping up right around sunrise on Friday. This will lead to a nice break from the rain & rumbles, but it will be short-lived. More showers and storms will be back in the forecast later Friday afternoon/evening/overnight, bringing in our next soak for the weekend. Just like Thursday, any storms we see are going to remain below severe limits.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Plentiful Rain This Weekend

We're still not done with showers locally. Rainfall will continue through late Friday night and finally wrap up early Sunday morning. We are not expecting any severe weather, but we are expecting isolated periods of heavy rain. I would expect these to occur both overnight into Saturday and late morning/early afternoon on Saturday. Severe weather is not a concern with these storms, as the warm front will stay south of us; this means the most unstable air will stay south of our area. That being said, we will likely see most of our area eclipse 1" of rain in addition to what we have already gotten the past few days. Depending on where the heaviest downpours ultimately track, a few communities could push 1.5" or possibly a little more. This rain finally wraps up early Sunday, but limited visibility will be a concern before then.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Plenty of sunshine on Sunday on Long Island; rain returns Monday

Beautiful weather continues on Sunday with seasonable temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine around, says Storm Watch Team meteorologist Meredith Garofalo. Afternoon clouds will build in ahead of rain showers that will arrive early Monday. SUNDAY: Pleasant and mostly sunny with warmer temperatures. Afternoon and evening clouds slowly...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Sunday Cooloff, then a slow rise!!

We drop back into the 40s for highs on Sunday before we slowly warm up the rest of the week. As rain chances finally become more rare by the middle of the week, that is when the warm up will begin to speed up back towards the upper-50s and low-60s we saw prior to Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
ENVIRONMENT

