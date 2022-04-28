Temperatures making some ground

We're still not done with showers locally. Rainfall will continue through late Friday night and finally wrap up early Sunday morning. We are not expecting any severe weather, but we are expecting isolated periods of heavy rain. I would expect these to occur both overnight into Saturday and late morning/early afternoon on Saturday. Severe weather is not a concern with these storms, as the warm front will stay south of us; this means the most unstable air will stay south of our area. That being said, we will likely see most of our area eclipse 1" of rain in addition to what we have already gotten the past few days. Depending on where the heaviest downpours ultimately track, a few communities could push 1.5" or possibly a little more. This rain finally wraps up early Sunday, but limited visibility will be a concern before then.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO