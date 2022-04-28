Temperatures making some ground

The soaking rain from Thursday night brought in around 1-2", if not more for our rainfall totals. The radar estimates around 2.5" for some places, which wouldn't be too surprising to see, thanks to the slow progression of the rain Thursday night/early Friday morning. This rain is all said and done for Friday, allowing for a little sun to peek out of the clouds. This will help our highs warm back into the upper 50s & the lower 60s this afternoon. Get out and enjoy the brief break from the rain, more is heading our way later today & for the weekend. Heads up though if you suffer from allergies, our pollen levels remain pretty high through the weekend.
