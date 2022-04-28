ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Mother is looking for answers after her son disappeared nearly 40 years ago

By Reina Flores
WIBW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Randy Leach disappeared in 1988 after attending a graduation party. Nearly 40 years later, his mother is not losing hope. Alberta Leach organized a peaceful...

