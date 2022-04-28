ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

County of San Diego first to pay for migrants’ attorney fees

By Salvador Rivera
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfuer_0fNUGeD300

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — The County of San Diego is the first along the southern border to commit to paying legal fees incurred by immigrants facing deportation proceedings.

San Diego County approved funding for the program about a year ago. On Thursday, the free legal services were launched at a cost of $5 million per year.

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer said the board is committed to paying more money if necessary.

Advocates call for more legal pathways for migrants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GP7r_0fNUGeD300
San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“We have a commitment at the board and from my colleagues, we’re going to be funding the program at full capacity,” said Lawson-Remer. “If the need is greater than that, we’re going to be there.”

The lack of appointed legal counsel forces thousands of migrants to go unrepresented in court every year, often to the detriment of defendants.

And according to the County of San Diego, 80 percent of migrants facing deportation can’t afford an attorney.

“Left to navigate the complex immigration legal system on their own, a person’s success rate of gaining any relief during their case is a mere four percent,” said Michael Garica, Chief Deputy Public Defender with the County of San Diego. “By contrast, when represented by counsel that success rate climbs to over 40 percent … this legal defense program will help close this disparity and promote the principles of justice and due process for all.”

US Supreme Court could allow Biden to end Trump ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNjPW_0fNUGeD300
Michael Garica is the Chief Deputy Public Defender with San Diego County. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Garica admitted the program has its critics but insisted it will turn out to be a benefit to our legal system.

“Our program was established not to promote illegal immigration, but exactly the opposite, it’s meant to promote the lawful application of our immigration laws and to due process within all our courtrooms in the County of San Diego.”

The program will be limited to detained immigrants and those currently in alternative detention status, which means people who have been released on their own recognizance or released on bail or bond.

“When we keep America’s promise of equal justice for all, we give immigrants dignity and opportunity, we make the legal system more efficient and promote fairness and justice and we strengthen our values as Americans,” Lawson-Remer said.

Immigrants’ rights groups say the program will go a long way in helping immigrants navigate the asylum process.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“Today we celebrate a historic milestone for civil and human rights in San Diego County with the launch of this immigrant legal defense program,” said Norma Chavez Petterson, executive director of the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial Counties. “Every San Diegan can be proud that this county is the first on the entire 2,000-mile U.S. southern border to provide detained immigrants access to counsel.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Wind advisory in place for Kern County mountains and desert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Watch out for windy conditions today in our Kern County mountains and desert. A wind advisory will start around 11 a.m. and remain in place until 11 p.m. tonight. Today and tomorrow will be the coldest days of the week, but we are expecting a nice warm up by the time the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego Antifa man has useful girlfriend in public defender’s office

An Antifa member in San Diego who was charged with multiple felonies, allegedly has a close relationship with an investigator for the San Diego Public Defender Office. And together they may have obtained privileged information with which to intimidate victims and witnesses, according to a prosecutor in explosive court filings uncovered this week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Why is the San Diego Union Tribune smearing East County?

On April 22 San Diego Union Tribune columnist Charles T. Clark wrote East San Diego County has an “appetite for racism.” The U-T published the warnings he said a barber gave him when he arrived in San Diego four years ago about “Klantee,” and that he should “probably try to avoid East County.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

New San Diego Eviction Ban Coming Next Month

A moratorium to keep landlords from evicting tenants who are up to date on their rent is now set to go into effect on May 22. Last Friday, Mayor Todd Gloria signed the so-called no-fault eviction moratorium pushed by City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera to try to protect tenants as the region grapples with a surging cost-of-living crisis. The City Council took a crucial second vote to approve the moratorium early last week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Deportation#Mexico#Border Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
KVCR NEWS

Over 850,000 Inland Empire residents will have to limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week starting June 1st

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy