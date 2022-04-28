ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassia County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is...

alerts.weather.gov

Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northern Madison County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Madisonville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madisonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Paradox Valley, Lower Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lowndes; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LOWNDES AND SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 104 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pintlala, or 8 miles east of Hayneville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davenport, Sprague, Pintlala, Sellers and Letohatchee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Difficult travel can be expected, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may also generate hazardous driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may generate hazardous boating conditions over Lake Powell.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt has pushed Willow Creek near Willow City into minor flood stage. The creek is expected to remain near to slightly above flood stage through this week. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1441.2 feet, Water begins backing up into ravines and gets to top of road by gage. At 1442.7 feet, Overflow occurs on left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1442.0 feet. - Forecast...The creek will continue a very gradual rise to 1442.3 feet by the middle of this week. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.4 feet, City mobilizes for dike patrols. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 31.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday was 31.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.5 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 09:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 37.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.7 feet Wednesday. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pennington; Polk FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fosston, Mahnomen, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Erskine, Oklee, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Waubun, Naytahwaush, Gonvick, Winger, Gary, Tulaby Lake, Mentor, Brooks, Maple Bay, Rice Lake, Bejou and Lengby.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest to eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra and across all the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

