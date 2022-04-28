Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Halstad. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 36.4 feet, City mobilizes for dike patrols. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 31.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday was 31.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.5 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.

NORMAN COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO