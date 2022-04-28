Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brookings by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Geneva A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Geneva, northwestern Walton and northwestern Holmes Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1103 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florala, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Samson, Paxton, Earlytown, Hacoda, Spears, Pera, Leonia, Gaskin, Weeks, Sellersville, Darlington, Marl, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Royals Crossroads, Lakewood, Ganer, Flowersville and Caney Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
