Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northern Madison County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Madisonville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madisonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
Freeze warnings and frost advisories are posted for much of the region as temperatures will drop close to or below 32 degrees overnight. Storm Watch Team meteorologist Lauren Due says flowering plants or tender vegetation should be covered up. Heavy rain, thunder and gusty winds expected Monday night until early...
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
The early morning storms will clear to the east by sunrise this morning. I’m tracking sunny skies and really nice weather Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s to low 80’s. More storms will move in late Sunday and early Monday. The highest chance for...
Effective: 2022-05-01 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Marshall. In northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1235 PM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Grafton, Park River, Stephen, Minto, Hoople, Fordville, Edinburg, Forest River, Pisek, Warsaw, Oakwood, Forest River Colony, Veseleyville, Inkster, Auburn, Voss, Nash, Conway, Mandt and Big Woods.
12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
Effective: 2022-05-01 10:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. For the Mississippi at Aitkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, a few homes become surrounded by water in the Cedarbrook neighborhood near Eagle Rd. The Aitkin city park becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Sunday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 05/14/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 13.2 Sun 10 am CD 13.7 14.1 14.5
Effective: 2022-05-01 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Caldwell; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Southwestern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 155 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Marion, or near Lake James State Park, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Gamewell, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, South Mountains State Park, Lake James and Nebo. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt has pushed Willow Creek near Willow City into minor flood stage. The creek is expected to remain near to slightly above flood stage through this week. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1441.2 feet, Water begins backing up into ravines and gets to top of road by gage. At 1442.7 feet, Overflow occurs on left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1442.0 feet. - Forecast...The creek will continue a very gradual rise to 1442.3 feet by the middle of this week. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-05-01 10:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman; Red Lake FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fosston, Mahnomen, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Erskine, Oklee, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Waubun, Naytahwaush, Gonvick, Winger, Gary, Tulaby Lake, Mentor, Brooks, Maple Bay, Rice Lake, Bejou and Lengby.
Effective: 2022-05-01 13:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pennington; Polk FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fosston, Mahnomen, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Erskine, Oklee, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Waubun, Naytahwaush, Gonvick, Winger, Gary, Tulaby Lake, Mentor, Brooks, Maple Bay, Rice Lake, Bejou and Lengby.
Effective: 2022-05-01 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Augusta. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Thousands of acres of cropland and farm roads are flooded in White and Woodruff counties. Water is isolating homes and camps along the river in White and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 31.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 29.5 feet Wednesday, May 11. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date White River Augusta 26.0 31.9 Sun 10 AM 31.7 31.5 31.2 Slow Fall
Effective: 2022-05-01 12:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest to eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra and across all the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-05-01 13:49:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest to eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra and across all the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-05-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Southeast Utah WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Paradox Valley/Lower Dolores River, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
Effective: 2022-05-01 09:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
