Montrose County, CO

State monitoring detection of bird flu in Delta County inmate

By KRDO News
 2 days ago
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been monitoring and testing people exposed to poultry and wild birds infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly known as the bird flu and H5N1 flu.

According to the state, tests from earlier this week revealed the presence of the influenza A (H5) virus in a single nasal specimen from a person who was working on a commercial farm in Montrose County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the result on Wednesday. While the repeat testing of that person was negative for influenza, the state says the virus may have been present in the person's nose without causing infection due to them being close to infected poultry.

According to the CDPHE, the person is an inmate at a state correctional facility in Delta County. Officials say the man was working with poultry as part of a pre-release employment program where participants have the opportunity to work for private employers and be paid a prevailing wage.

All members of the response team, including other inmate workers, were provided with personal protective equipment while working on the farm.

Additionally, the state says the affected flock has been euthanized and disposed of under the guidance of the United States Department of Agriculture and the CDA.

As of Thursday, the CDPHE says the man, who is younger than 40, is largely asymptomatic and has only reported fatigue. He is currently isolating ad receiving the influenza antiviral drug Tamiflu, per CDC guidance.

The state says scientists believe the risk to people is low because the H5 flu viruses spread among wild birds and poultry.

“We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to them is low,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “I am grateful for the seamless collaboration between CDC, Department of Corrections, Department of Agriculture, and CDPHE, as we continue to monitor this virus and protect all Coloradans.”

At this time, there are no currently known cases of this H5 flu virus spreading among people, according to the state.

Still, the state says people should avoid contact with poultry that appear ill or dead, and avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds.

For more information, click here.

The post State monitoring detection of bird flu in Delta County inmate appeared first on KRDO .

