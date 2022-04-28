Northeast Delta Human Services Authority to open Monroe clinic dedicated to serving children and families

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD/NEDHSA) — On Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) announced it would open its Children & Family Clinic located at 2525 Ferrand Street in Monroe.

According to the organization the facility is dedicated to serving the needs of children and families with mental health and addiction disorders. The Children & Family Clinic is part of NEDHSA’s Integrated Care model, which addresses negative social determinants of health while enhancing the quality of care and quality of life for the citizens of the region.

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said the agency is committed to creating and providing the resources and innovations to help the region’s youth become more resilient, overcome adverse childhood trauma, succeed academically, and live and thrive.

“We will continue to create a positive regional child, youth and family ecosystem that will further address children and youth’s mental health, academic, social and physical health needs much earlier than ever before,” Dr. Sizer said. “We know that there is a direct correlation between childhood trauma and negative health outcomes for children and youth.”

Services that will be available include:

Early childhood services for three-to-five-years-old children.

Outpatient services to children whose parents are concerned about emotional, behavioral or relationship problems.

Psychiatric evaluations/assessments.

Mental health and substance use evaluations/assessments.

Medication management (specific age requirements based by provider).

Diagnostic and psychological testing.

Psychosocial interventions.

First episode psychosis services (15 through 21-year-olds).

School-based prevention services.

NEDHSA’s Director of Integrated Care, Janice Rogers, said the addition of the Children & Family Clinic to “Our Integrated Care network provides additional options to our clients that are more age and treatment specific.”

“Focusing on the family is an additional way to allow the unit to grow stronger, together, while further establishing an even greater impact to just how prosperous every individual can be,” Rogers said.

Integrated Care is an enhanced collaboration between service providers that extend across various services. The ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life of all persons receiving those services. Within NEDHSA’s Integrated Care network, the agency works to ensure its clients reach their full human potential and receive services that meet all identified needs. NEDSHA’s Integrated Care services target behavioral health, primary care, addiction services and developmental disabilities.

As part of its Integrated Care model, NEDHSA has added housing, food, education, transportation, workforce development, and prevention and wellness strategies to its service options. It also includes working collaboratively with regional education, business, faith-based, veterans, seniors, and regional city municipalities and parish governments.

According to Dr. Sizer, the agency is committed to continuous improvement and increasing overall population health in Northeast Louisiana, “Through integrating once fragmented prevention and wellness, developmental disability, and behavioral and primary health care services.”

“We will meet people where they are,” Dr. Sizer said. “We will be innovative and continue to use multiple population health strategies to help improve behavioral and primary health outcomes in Louisiana’s Delta. This is what I promised our region, and this dedicated facility for children and families is another example of our efforts.”

For more information on the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority visit their website here or Facebook.