Albuquerque, NM

Rep. Herrell asks DOJ to tell how oversight of Albuqerque Police will end

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is urging the Department of Justice once again to end its oversight of the Albuquerque Police Department. In February, Herrell sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland putting on him to end the consent decree. She argues it is costing millions of dollars and failed to make the city safer.

DOJ monitor issues report about APD use of force

The DOJ responded by saying, “The parties may seek termination once the city has reached full compliance.” Herrell has now sent another letter to the DOJ demanding they provide clear answers for the public to know when the agreement should end.

Theresa Hallowell
2d ago

DOJ should STAY for as long as they need too. Police need much BETTER/revised up to date TRAINING. Need tasers, not shoot to kill when victim has ONLY a knife or phone. Where is the training?

Tapacito Smith
1d ago

Albuquerque Police Department has spent more money and resources circumventing the "consent decree" than would have needed to correct their unconstitutional actions. As the law enforcement apologists always like to parrot. Just comply. 👌

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

