ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Align Technology Stock Dropped 25% This Week

By Jim Halley
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlign Technology cited several headwinds for lower revenue and income numbers. The numbers were mostly down sequentially but not year over year. The company declined to give guidance for the rest of the year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Owning companies that pay out a steady dividend...
STOCKS
Benzinga

7 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2022

Wall Street expects Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.36 billion before the opening bell. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 0.4% to $77.50 in pre-market trading. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Align Technology#Aligner#Clear Aligners#Motley Fool#Algn#Itero
Motley Fool

Crypto Investor? Here's How Shiba Inu Could Hit $1

Some crypto enthusiasts believe that Shiba Inu will surpass $1 in the future. Catalysts like Shibarium and the Shiba Inu metaverse could push the price higher. Burn projects are essential for the meme token to reach its $1 price target. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been very volatile the...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Slumped Today

Apple (AAPL -3.66%) is a durably popular company whose stock often rises after the company reports an estimates-beating quarter. That wasn't the case this time; the day after the tech titan reported its latest set of earnings, its share price fell by more than 3%. So what. In announcing its...
STOCKS
The Independent

Nasdaq falls to worst low since 2008 as stocks plunge amid recession fears

US stocks plummeted on Friday as the market finished one of its worst months in recent history.By the closing bell, the day’s numbers were ugly. The Nasdaq fell 4.2 per cent, the Dow dropped 2.8 per cent, and the S&P 500 plunged by 3.6 per cent.This marked the end of an unusually brutal month for US stocks. In April alone, the Nasdaq tumbled 13.3 per cent – its worst month since October 2008, when the world was still gripped by the Great Recession. And the S&P 500 slid by 8.8 per cent, its steepest one-month drop since the start of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy