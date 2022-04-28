Jay, Johnson, Marion/High School Signing Day

Jaha Taylor has been a prominent player in the Savannah high school sports community since his days as a three-sport athlete at Jenkins High. He went on to play football at Savannah State and has made an impact as an assistant football coach over the last decade, while running a business training local athletes.
First Odessa Christian Academy has announced it will begin a baseball program in the fall, with a goal of playing games in the spring of 2023. While several details still need to be ironed out, the school is looking to begin workouts this summer. Athletes will need to be enrolled...
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is set to begin in Cuthbert this fall. The new man in charge is former Monroe High School Head Coach Charles Truitt. He will be replacing Scott Swantic as head coach at Randolph Clay High School and plans to upgrade the football program from top to bottom.
Kevin Korzeniewski will be the next Athletic Director in the Seneca Falls Central School District. Korzeniewski was unanimously voted into the role by the school board. He’s served as assistant principal for Mynderse Academy and Middle School. The assistant principal job that Korzeniewski exits will be posted soon, according...
For the past seven seasons, Dennis Thomas has patrolled the sidelines as Millville High School's head football coach. Now, the Thunderbolts will need a new leader for the upcoming season. Millville will be seeking a new head coach for the 2022 season after Thomas stepped down following seven successful seasons...
When achieving the Olympic Trials Marathon standard became a long shot for Tyler Morse and Carrie Dimoff, both turned their focus to the next-best thing — winning. The Bowerman Track Club Elite runners were both victorious Sunday morning during the 15th Eugene Marathon that finished inside Hayward Field, as the race returned to the streets of Eugene and Springfield after being canceled in 2020 and conducted virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison baseball entered this year on the heels of the best season the team had experienced in program history last year. The Hawks posted 24 wins last year, but with five guys graduating and three moving away, South Harrison returned as a young team this season.
HUXLEY, Iowa — Iowa high school softball season is right around the corner, but Ballard High School could be without their longtime head coach on opening day. The Ballard Community School District confirmed Friday head coach Charlie Husak is under investigation by the school district. Superintendent Ottie Maxey sent a statement to WHO 13 regarding […]
PORTLAND, Ore. — Inside the gym at the Matt Dishman Community Center on an April day, the biddy basketball team is on the floor. Nearly two dozen young players work out under the watchful eyes of Earl Chaney, the man they all call Coach Earl. “Coach Earl is awesome,"...
