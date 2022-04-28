Jay, Johnson, Marion/High School Signing Day

When achieving the Olympic Trials Marathon standard became a long shot for Tyler Morse and Carrie Dimoff, both turned their focus to the next-best thing — winning. The Bowerman Track Club Elite runners were both victorious Sunday morning during the 15th Eugene Marathon that finished inside Hayward Field, as the race returned to the streets of Eugene and Springfield after being canceled in 2020 and conducted virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EUGENE, OR ・ 38 MINUTES AGO