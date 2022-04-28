ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man tries to kidnap 3-year-old girl, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
James Lewis James Lewis, 52, has been charged with kidnapping. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A quick-thinking father was able to avoid a parent’s worst nightmare when he stopped a man from kidnapping his 3-year-old daughter, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said a 3-year-old girl was playing outside on South Avant Lane when 52-year-old James Lewis walked up and grabbed the girl by the arm around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The father told police that he was also outside when he heard a neighbor scream and ran around the side of a building to see what was going on.

What he saw was Lewis pulling the young girl by the arm, walking toward the front of the building while saying “This is my daughter,” according to a police affidavit.

Police said the father was able to step in and restrain Lewis until officers arrived.

Lewis has been charged with kidnapping.

Comments / 10

MadHatter
2d ago

Judging from his eye, it looks like he was more than just restrained by the father. Thank God she was saved!

Gwen Sykes
2d ago

It appears that this man may be mentally ill. Our society has closed most mental facilities which is a disgrace!! This child should have been in the presence of an adult at all times considering it was 8 p.m.

Kimbrew Stevenson
2d ago

if it was me he would have gotten worse,leave these children alone!!!

Memphis, TN
FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

