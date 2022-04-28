Mickey and Tobin preview Cowboys 2022 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make too many waves in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. At least not compared to the rest of the NFC East. While the Philadelphia Eagles were busy acquiring AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants were using their top ten picks on game-changing studs in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal, the Cowboys kept things low-key, selecting offensive tackle Tyler Smith out of Tulsa at No. 24.

