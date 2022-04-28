ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Mickey and Tobin preview Cowboys 2022 NFL draft

By Adam Bradshaw
yourbasin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The 2022 NFL Draft is about to begin in...

www.yourbasin.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Announcing Cowboys Pick: NFL Fans React

The Dallas Cowboys will have a special guest picker for tomorrow night’s third-round pick. Franchise legend Emmitt Smith will take the stage in Las Vegas to announce the Cowboys’ No. 88 overall pick on Friday evening, per Dallas insider Jon Machota. The NFL world took to Twitter to...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones’ NFL Draft Party Is Going Viral

Every year, NFL franchises typically throw draft parties for their fans at the stadium or team facility. Not surprisingly, Jerry Jones goes all out. NFL Network’s Jane Slater is at The Star in Frisco for this year’s Cowboys draft celebration, which is a three-day event. Tonight, fans were encouraged to get to the Tostitos Championship Plaza at 6 p.m. for autographs, a live DJ, inflatables and performances by the Cowboys cheerleaders and dance team.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Frisco, TX
Football
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys’ Draft Board To Prove A Point

Jerry Jones has become unhinged. During a press conference following the first round, the Cowboys owner appeared to show his entire draft board to the media. The Cowboys spent their No. 24 overall pick on offensive tackle Tyler Smith. It wasn’t a flashy selection, but it’s one that has been met with some criticism.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones had to be stopped from showing a Cowboys NFL Draft strategy sheet to the media

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make too many waves in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. At least not compared to the rest of the NFC East. While the Philadelphia Eagles were busy acquiring AJ Brown from the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants were using their top ten picks on game-changing studs in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal, the Cowboys kept things low-key, selecting offensive tackle Tyler Smith out of Tulsa at No. 24.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Silver Star Nation
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

It’s been another eventful offseason for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys lost a couple of key players this offseason, trading Amari Cooper to the Browns while Randy Gregory left for the Broncos in free agency, but Jones remains high on his team heading into the 2022 season.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Viewer’s guide to the NFL Draft: What to expect from the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS — Call it Christmas in April for football fans as the 2022 NFL Draft has arrived. Every late April/early May, there is renewed hope for many teams, including the Dallas Cowboys. Currently holding the 24th pick in the first round, the Cowboys will have to be patient before making their first selection.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
MySanAntonio

Dallas Cowboys' hits, misses from the NFL Draft in the last 5 years

Every NFL draft season, teams, fans, and "draft experts" try and figure out what their team needs to be a Super Bowl contender. The draft is a way for teams to reload on young talent and find the next franchise superstar. However, players don't always pan out the way teams hope they would. The Dallas Cowboys are no exception.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

How did the Texans do in the NFL draft?

HOUSTON — Did the Texans fill their greatest needs? On paper? Mostly. Cornerback is a huge need, but I would have liked to have seen a premium edge rusher within this group. These are the nine players the Texans picked in the 2022 draft. 1ST ROUND (3) DEREK STINGLEY,...
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy