Elon Musk, free speech, democracy, and the power of social media. Plus, another new season announcement on the Houston performing arts scene!

By Lisa Rosborough
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Elon Musk's recent purchase of Twitter has made headlines this week, with many speculating on what changes might be coming...

Canyon News

Why I Will Never Be On Social Media

UNITED STATES—I get this question all the time and people tend to be surprised by my answer, but I reply, “Why?” People are literally dumbfounded when they discover that I am not on social media. That’s right America; I do NOT have a Facebook page, a Twitter page, Instagram, Tik Tok and so many other social media platforms. Look, I understand the craze, because I was an undergraduate when Facebook was just getting its bearing and see so many of my counterparts spend literal hours on social media communicating back and forth with people I could not understand it.
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
Daily Fort Worth

“Are you born in the United States?” Allegedly drunk, psychology professor at the ‘most liberal college in America’ was caught on video disturbing local business employees saying racial and offending comments

Described by The Atlantic as the ‘most liberal college in America’ few years ago and by P. Review as “one of the most distinctive colleges in the nation,” the Reed College recently gathered a lot of attention nationwide after a Reed College professor was seen in a viral video making offensive and racist comments at a local business drive-thru while in his vehicle and allegedly drunk. Few days after the video was posted on TikTok, the college made their first public announcement informing everyone they are aware of the incident supporting the victims in the video.
deseret.com

A guide for using newly viral social media app BeReal

If you’re someone who spends time on the internet, you may have come across the new social media app BeReal, where users take quick snapshots of an “authentic moment” during the day to share with their followers. What is BeReal?. BeReal is a photo-sharing app created by...
