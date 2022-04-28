Elon Musk, free speech, democracy, and the power of social media. Plus, another new season announcement on the Houston performing arts scene!

UNITED STATES—I get this question all the time and people tend to be surprised by my answer, but I reply, “Why?” People are literally dumbfounded when they discover that I am not on social media. That’s right America; I do NOT have a Facebook page, a Twitter page, Instagram, Tik Tok and so many other social media platforms. Look, I understand the craze, because I was an undergraduate when Facebook was just getting its bearing and see so many of my counterparts spend literal hours on social media communicating back and forth with people I could not understand it.

