The first three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft are in the books. There were nine draft-day trades in the first round, the most in the first round since the draft expanded to three days in 2010. Georgia became the first school in NFL draft history to have five defensive players selected in the opening round. For the first time, no running backs or tight ends were selected in Round 1. And nine teams had multiple first-round picks -- the most ever in the common draft era.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO