BJ’s Market finds home in old Toys ‘R’ Us building

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The highly anticipated “BJ’s Market” is setting up shop in a building that once brought smiles to the faces of countless children.

The first-of-its-kind market will be located at 375 East Avenue in Warwick, which is the building that previously housed Toys “R” Us.

Crews have spent the past few months renovating the interior and exterior of the building. The building itself has been repainted to match the color scheme of BJ’s Wholesale Club, and signage was recently installed on both the front and street-facing side of the building.

The market is expected to be about 30% smaller than existing stores, and is intended to be an easier and more convenient experience for club members.

The club will also serve a variety of purposes for the company, including testing new products, assortments, displays and customer service enhancements.

“BJ’s market will serve as an exciting new innovation lab for BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Bill Werner, executive vice president, strategy and development. “We are bringing the same great savings and value our members know and love, but delivering a convenient location closer to home.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club is hiring for the new location, which is slated to open May 6. BJ’s Market is expected to create approximately 50 positions, ranging from cashiers and clerks to fork lift operators.

Toys “R” Us closed all of its stores in 2018 after the company filed for bankruptcy.

