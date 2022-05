THAT IS SOME INCREDIBLE SOUP! WHOSE BEHIND THIS MASTERPIECE?. That...is one big pot of soup. It's not just any soup though; it's a delicious Dill Pickle Soup that you can find at The Kitchen at Copper Pony in Sauk Rapids. Oh! You can't miss it. It's the big brand new beautiful building at the four-way stop on Benton Drive. If you haven't been inside the Copper Pony at their new location yet, you should treat yourself to this unique location, and find some incredible hidden gems inside.

SAUK RAPIDS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO