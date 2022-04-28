ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC schools spend ‘too much time’ on state tests, chancellor says

By Cayla Bamberger
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Schools Chancellor David Banks said Thursday that schools spend “too much time” on standardized tests — and should focus more on “real things.”

Banks told students and teachers at an unrelated New York State Education Department conference on Thursday he’ll be making “efforts” in the space.

“If you ask me my personal opinion, I think exams are important, but I don’t think that they are everything,” said Banks, “and I certainly don’t think that they should be playing the outsized role that they play.”

State exams were canceled in 2020, and roughly 80 percent of third through eighth-graders did not take the annual tests last year. Students resumed the English exam last month, and the math test this week.

“Everybody’s been saying all over the country coming off of the pandemic, we have to have a different way in which our kids are going to school,” Banks said. “But yet now that we’re getting on the other side of the pandemic, most of us are going right back to what it was that we did before.”

Education department officials told The Post assessment results provide “a snapshot” teachers can use to check in on students and consider what’s working in the classroom or not to make adjustments.

A middle school English teacher claims too much “instructional time” was wasted on assessments.
Getty Images

But others questioned whether classroom time could be better used after months of school closures and online classes.

“We spend months testing on various assessments,” said a middle school English teacher, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, from District 21 in Brooklyn. “We lose massive amounts of instructional time.”

“Especially post-pandemic when there’s been so much learning loss, time is valuable to teach the kids everything that they missed out on,” she said.

Banks on Thursday outlined an approach to school that focused more on practical skills, including knowing who your elected officials are and how to open a bank account and make investments in the stock market.

“I want students debating the issues of the day. Real issues — the gun violence that’s going on out here, climate change — real issues,” he said. “We can’t have schools say, ‘we can’t do that,’ because we have to get ready for a standardized exam.”

