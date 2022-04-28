ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religious leaders gather for Holocaust Remembrance Day

 2 days ago

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Religious leaders in the Capital Region gathered Thursday to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day. Albany Catholic Bishop Edward Scharfenberger joined local Jewish officials in Niskayuna at the future site of the Capital Region’s first Holocaust memorial .

The idea of the memorial came from Dr. Michael Lozman. It will sit on a two-acre plot of land along Troy-Schenectady Road that was donated by the Catholic church .

“It means that we want people to know we care. We want to make it a better world. We have to learn what has happened. It’s imperative,” Dr. Lozman said. “This is why we are doing it. This is why we are building the memorial.”

At least $5 million is still needed for the project to be fully funded. Construction is expected to begin by next year.

