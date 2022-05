KFC can go on about their famous blend of herbs and spices — and to be fair, that is a pretty big part of what makes their chicken so popular. But when you have a 12-piece bucket or a box full of tenders, you'll often also find yourself reaching for the little plastic container of dipping sauce. Are you a honey BBQ type of person? Do you crave the taste of honey mustard slathered over your drumstick? Or is the famous side of gravy your dark master? Needless to say, people enjoy something sweet, savory, or smokey to dunk their chicken, biscuits, and whatever else they order in, and the good Colonel Sanders takes notice.

