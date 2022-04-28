Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, Genesis Cabrera suspended for roles in Mets melee

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Busch Stadium saw some fireworks not related to the final score of Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals when the benches and bullpens cleared after New York's Yoan Lopez threw an up-and-in pitch toward St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado in the bottom of the eighth inning after J.D. Davis of the Mets was plunked in the foot in the top half of that same frame.

On Thursday, MLB confirmed multiple punishments handed down as a result of that melee.

According to the official league website, Arenado has been suspended two games and given an undisclosed fine "for contributing to the incitement of the incident." Additionally, St. Louis relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera was suspended one game and handed an undisclosed fine "for his actions during the incident."

Nobody associated with the Mets earned suspensions. However, Lopez was fined "for contributing to the incitement of the incident." New York Mets starter Taijuan Walker and Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals were both hit with fines for taking part in the skirmish while on the injured list.

Multiple Mets, including right-hander Chris Bassitt and slugger Pete Alonso, vocally expressed frustrations this week over the fact that the Amazins have had an MLB-high 19 players hit by pitches across the first 20 games of the season. The 14-6 Mets are scheduled to have a meeting with an MLB executive to discuss the topic on Friday before they host the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field later that night.