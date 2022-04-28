▶️ Storm Golfers set their sights on state

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Like many people during the pandemic, Matthew Thomas found a new hobby. Now, he wants to encourage others that they can do it as well. He said it’s just putting one foot in front of the other. “Those little daily habits actually do accumulate and make a big difference over time,” […]
There's been a ton of hype for Formula 1's debut event in Miami, and for good reason. Races here draw hundreds of thousands of ravenous fans, and the Miami Grand Prix offers them sunny skies, palm trees, and the not-so-occasional mojito. For those of us who will tune in next weekend, it's a perfect opportunity to get some unique gear from the F1 Store and rep our favorite teams.
Comments / 0