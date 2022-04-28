ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102 marathons in 102 days: Amputee’s unofficial world record

By TownLift // Associated Press
GILBERT, Ariz. — As Forrest Gump in the Oscar-winning 1994 film, lead actor Tom Hanks abruptly trots to a halt after more than three years of nonstop running and tells his followers: “I’m pretty tired — I think I’ll go home now.”

Jacky Hunt-Broersma, 46, can relate. On Thursday, the amputee athlete achieved her goal of running 102 marathons in as many days, setting an unofficial women’s world record.

And she can’t stop/won’t stop, saying she’ll run two more for good measure and wrap up her challenge on Saturday with 104. “I might as well end April with a marathon,” she told The Associated Press.

Britain-based Guinness World Records did not immediately respond to an email requesting a comment. It can take up to a year for the organization to ratify a world record.

Guinness lists the men’s record for consecutive daily marathons as 59, set in 2019 by Enzo Caporaso of Italy.

“I’m just happy that I made it — I can’t believe it,” she said. “The best thing was the incredible support I’ve received from people around the world who’ve reached out, telling me how this has inspired them to push themselves.”

Hunt-Broersma began her quest on Jan. 17, covering the classic 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) marathon distance on a loop course near her home in Gilbert, Arizona, or on a treadmill indoors. Since then, it’s been “rinse and repeat” every day for the South Africa native, who lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer and runs on a carbon-fiber prosthesis.

Her original goal was to run 100 marathons in 100 days so she’d beat the record of 95 set in 2020 by Alyssa Amos Clark, a nondisabled runner from Bennington, Vermont, who took it on as a pandemic coping strategy. But earlier this month, after nondisabled British runner Kate Jayden unofficially broke Clark’s record with 101 marathons in 101 days, Hunt-Broersma realized she’d need to run at least 102.

On foot, day in and day out, she’s covered 2,672 miles (4,300 kilometers) — the equivalent of running from her Phoenix suburb to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, or New York City to Mexico City.

Along the way, Hunt-Broersma gained a huge social media following and raised nearly $27,000 to help fellow amputee blade runners get the expensive prostheses they need. Health insurance typically doesn’t cover the cost, which can exceed $10,000.

Hunt-Broersma, who ran her 92nd at this month’s Boston Marathon, hopes her quest will inspire people everywhere to push themselves to do hard things.

What’s next for the endurance athlete? A 240-mile (386-kilometer) ultra race over mountainous terrain in October in Moab, Utah.


TownLift

Alta now open for uphill travel

ALTA, Utah — While Alta Ski Area officially closed its lifts for the 2021-22 season last weekend, uphill travel is now permitted. Collins Gulch and Grizzly Gulch are open, but […]
PARK CITY, UT
