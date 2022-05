A powerful tornado tore through the Wichita area of Kansas on Friday night, barreling into the path of almost 1,000 buildings, injuring several residents and leaving thousands without power.The “direct tornado strike” began in Sedgwick County before travelling into Andover, flattening dozens of structures on its way, officials said at an early morning press conference on Saturday.Emergency responders are still working to determine the extent of the damage but around 960 buildings are known to have been in the tornado’s path.Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that so far they had counted around 50 to 100 damaged buildings in Sedgwick...

