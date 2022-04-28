RELEASE: AdventHealth Redmond offers $30 mammograms in May

Note: The following item was provided by AdventHealth Redmond for posting. – KtE

AdventHealth Redmond is dedicated to providing the community with personalized treatment and exceptional, comprehensive women’s care, which is why the hospital is offering screening mammograms in 30 minutes for just $30 for self-pay patients in May.

Some things have changed in the last two years, but your commitment to your health and those you love shouldn’t be one of them.

Getting a mammogram isn’t something women should delay. Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women in the U.S. and having your annual mammogram could be lifesaving.

Annual mammograms are still the top-recommended screening for women because it allows the earliest possible detection of issues before you experience symptoms. Catching breast cancer early means:

Therapies like breast conservation therapy will be most effective

Treatment can begin early, possibly before cancer spreads to other parts of your body

You’ll have the best possible chance for recovery

“Localized breast cancer is 98 percent curable when caught early,” said Curt Layton, director of diagnostic imaging at AdventHealth Redmond. “That is why it is so important for women to get their mammograms at the appropriate age.”

It is recommended that women begin getting mammograms at age 40 unless there is a family history of breast cancer. If you’re between ages 20 and 40, you should have a clinical breast exam by your doctor every three years.

Patients can schedule a mammogram at AdventHealth Redmond by calling 800-973-5571 or visit GetYourMammoGA.com for more information.







