ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

RELEASE: AdventHealth Redmond offers $30 mammograms in May

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 2 days ago

Note: The following item was provided by AdventHealth Redmond for posting. – KtE

AdventHealth Redmond is dedicated to providing the community with personalized treatment and exceptional, comprehensive women’s care, which is why the hospital is offering screening mammograms in 30 minutes for just $30 for self-pay patients in May.

Some things have changed in the last two years, but your commitment to your health and those you love shouldn’t be one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkMUj_0fNUASmT00

Getting a mammogram isn’t something women should delay. Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women in the U.S. and having your annual mammogram could be lifesaving.

Annual mammograms are still the top-recommended screening for women because it allows the earliest possible detection of issues before you experience symptoms. Catching breast cancer early means:

  • Therapies like breast conservation therapy will be most effective
  • Treatment can begin early, possibly before cancer spreads to other parts of your body
  • You’ll have the best possible chance for recovery

“Localized breast cancer is 98 percent curable when caught early,” said Curt Layton, director of diagnostic imaging at AdventHealth Redmond. “That is why it is so important for women to get their mammograms at the appropriate age.”

It is recommended that women begin getting mammograms at age 40 unless there is a family history of breast cancer. If you’re between ages 20 and 40, you should have a clinical breast exam by your doctor every three years.

Patients can schedule a mammogram at AdventHealth Redmond by calling 800-973-5571 or visit GetYourMammoGA.com for more information.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8ngE_0fNUASmT00

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer Treatment#Breast Imaging#Mammogram#Kte Adventhealth Redmond#Layton
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Consumer Health: Reducing your risk of esophageal cancer

April is Esophageal Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this good time to learn what you can do to reduce your risk of developing esophageal cancer. Approximately 20,640 new cases of esophageal cancer―16,510 in men and 4,130 in women―will be diagnosed in the U.S. this year, and 16,410 people―13,250 men and 3,160 women―will die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Women's Health
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What should my blood glucose level be?

Blood glucose is a sugar that the bloodstream carries to all cells in the body to supply energy. A person needs to keep blood sugar levels within a safe range to reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Blood glucose monitoring measures the amount of sugar that the blood...
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Woman’s Warning After ‘Normal’ Symptom Turned Out to Be Ovarian Cancer

In June 2021, Amy Weirick, 60, experienced post-menopausal bleeding and clotting intermittently for about a week. After being in menopause for a decade, Weirick knew something was wrong. “It felt like pelvic congestion feeling, it just felt weird,” she said in a TODAY interview. “I would come home and crash...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Q and A: Polyps are possible culprits in colon cancer

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I'm 46 and had my first colonoscopy last month. The doctor said everything looked good, although he removed a few polyps. Can you explain what a colon polyp is and if should I be concerned?. ANSWER: Although the guidelines have changed in recent years, the U.S. Preventive...
CANCER
womenworking.com

Warning Signs of Dry Macular Degeneration to Know

Dry macular degeneration is a common eye disorder in people over 50 years old. When the macula, the part of the eye responsible for clear vision, starts to thin, it can cause blurred or reduced vision. Dry macular degeneration may develop in one or both eyes. It can affect a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

New guidelines on preventive use of low-dose aspirin released

Daily use of low-dose aspirin is no longer recommended for the prevention of heart attacks in adults 60 and older, according to an independent panel of U.S. experts in primary care and prevention. The new guidance, released April 26, also says low-dose aspirin is also not recommended for prevention of...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Low-Dose Naltrexone Offers New Hope for Pain Sufferers

Persistent pain can have an adverse impact on mood, relationships, job performance, and overall quality of life. New ways of treating pain are needed that can be worthy alternatives to prolonged opiate use. In low doses, a drug called naltroxene, which is commonly used to treat addictions, may be a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shape Magazine

3 Different Types of Headaches and How to Deal with the Pain

Headaches are way more complex than you might realize. For starters, there are over 150 different types of headaches, which vary based on location, pain intensity, and duration. Generally speaking, however, headaches fall into two major categories: secondary headaches, which are related to another condition or injury (e.g. a concussion), and primary headaches, which aren't due to another medical condition, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Polk Today

Polk Today

3K+
Followers
827
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy