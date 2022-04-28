ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Survivor's [Spoiler] on How Playing From the Bottom Sunk Her Game, and Why She's Made Peace With Losing

By Nick Caruso
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ymut4_0fNUAOUn00

Click here to read the full article.

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor.

Rocksroy Bailey wasn’t the only casualty of the Survivor monster this week. (Seriously, what is that thing, anyway?)

After Rocks moved from a player’s stool to the jury bench, his vote-out served as a catalyst for the night’s second and wilder Tribal Council. After Maryanne and Drea had eye-opening reactions to seeing two Black jury members sitting side-by-side, the former told the group that she morally couldn’t write down the latter’s name. Following a serious conversation about how their race affects how they have to play the game, Drea decided to tell everyone up front that she was 100 percent using her idol, which then prompted Maryanne to do the same. With Jonathan also immune, only two players were left vulnerable, and Tori Meehan was sent to jury after her Shot in the Dark was deemed a misfire. ( Read a full recap of Episode 9 here .)

Here, Meehan talks to TVLine about the difficulties of playing from the bottom, her tricky relationships with Rocksroy and Drea, and why she’s made peace with falling victim to such an unconventional vote.

TVLINE | So what was the deal with you and Rocksroy? Why couldn’t you two ever get on the same page?
TORI MEEHAN | So I know that people want the drama like, “Yeah, we just hate each other!” but in real life, we actually get along amazingly. He’s an amazing human being. But in the game, what I wasn’t able to understand was that when Rocks was talking to me, he was communicating with me like he does with his children because that’s what he’s used to. There’s nothing wrong with that, but I interpreted it as he was talking down to me. Also, I hadn’t seen a player like Rocks before. I was coming to him like, “Hey, here are some secrets. Let’s work together,” and he’s like, “Nope, I’m not giving you any information.” So it was really hard for me to work with and understand in the game.

I will say there was a strategy behind our bickering, especially post-merge. I wanted people to see Ika as super fractured, and even though I didn’t enjoy Ika as much, I knew it was good for my game to work together. So I wanted them to see me and Rocks as, “Oh, they don’t get along at all.” That way people would tell Rocks stuff they didn’t want me to know, but Rocks would tell me, and he would feed me information! He was one of the only people giving me information. So it wasn’t just an emotional issue there, it was a bit of strategy.

TVLINE | Even since Ika, you played from the bottom a lot, and it seemed like you could never really correct that.
Yes, it felt that way from the beginning. It all started with the taro rumor — and I did find my tribe taro! But yeah, I was on the bottom and I think that’s why I came off as so assertive and competitive and sassy because from the first Tribal it was like, “OK, I might go home, so now it’s do or die. I’m gonna fight for my life. This is a dream I’ve been trying to accomplish for six years. I’m not just going to go down. I won’t accept that.” So it really put me in a position from the very beginning and every Tribal after that.

TVLINE | Did participating in Sequester 3 prep you, in any way, for the social game of Survivor ?
I thought it did! But what’s funny is if you watch Sequester and you watch me in Survivor , I’m pretty much the same person. That’s why I had this strategy. I wanted to be Tori the therapist on the island, because believe it or not, I am a great therapist. I’m good at what I do. But who I am in the therapy room is very different from the loud, outgoing person I am outside of that. So in therapy, I’m very calm and collected. I’m more professional. I don’t have crazy facial expressions. So I was hoping to bring that into the game of Survivor, but it didn’t end up happening because I was on the bottom from the get-go. I was like, “OK, that act is gone. I’m going to play hard!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1y3U_0fNUAOUn00 TVLINE | Before we started, you mentioned that viewers didn’t get to see your game. What’s something people should know?
Something that did get shown was me talking to Jonathan post-merge being like, “I want you gone because you’re in my way of winning individual immunities.” Like… dumb! But what that conversation was… I saw Hai as a threat very early on and in that very first fake-merge vote when Lydia was going home, I was under the impression it was Maryanne or Jonathan, and I wanted both of them to stay. So I went to Jonathan and I said, “Hey, they’re trying to get you out. I want to work with you. Let’s get Hai out.” So I sent Jonathan on this mission to kind of save himself, so I could sit back [because] I had the necklace. I told him if something changes at Tribal, tell me which way to go because I wanted to work with him. Even watching Hai now, clearly he’s a threat and I wanted to get him out early. Those are the kinds of moves I wanted to make, but I literally had no one to make them with me. So they’re all just ideas in my head that I take away as souvenirs. But they were there!

TVLINE | Drea seemed wary of you, and even claimed you’ve been coming for her since Ika. Was that really the case though?
No! Any time me talking about blindsiding Drea was shown, I was relaying Swati’s plans. I never wanted to go against Drea. My ideal situation was me, Drea and Swati going to the end. I saw that as three strong females, all of different races and religions. How cool is that, that strong females could work together instead of trying to dim each other’s light or take each other out? I wanted to work with her, but she had no desire to work with me. It was not because I was trying to get her out. I was not. That was a delusion! That really frustrated me out there because that led her to spread a lot of lies about me post-merge to where people didn’t trust me. She thought I was going for her since Day 1, which was never the case.

TVLINE | Let’s say your group lost the immunity challenge, and you guys voted first at Tribal Council, thus, preventing Drea and Maryanne from seeing Rocksroy in the jury. How do you think things would’ve shaken out then?
I’ve definitely thought of that. If Jonathan wasn’t so good at challenges, I would probably still be in the game. Drea was going home that night. Of course, I only know what I was told and what I gathered, but I fully believe I would’ve still been in the game if we hadn’t seen Rocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Idsgs_0fNUAOUn00 TVLINE | After Maryanne and Drea spoke on their feelings of playing Survivor as Black women, Tribal took a turn. Did that make you feel like you couldn’t fight for your game the way you wanted to? Did you hold back at all?
I knew I could have. There were things going through my mind, like when I went to go play my Shot in the Dark, I was like, “What if I just write Lindsay’s name on a piece of parchment and that’s the only vote, she’s going home!” I mean, I’m kind of kidding there. My mind was absolutely still working. I knew I could fight, but I made the decision not to, because I felt in that moment, if I were to go home that night, all that meant was my Survivor dream was coming to an end — which sucks and is so hard for me. But I was able to understand in that moment that if Drea or Maryanne were to have gone home that night, it would’ve been a lot more hurtful and a lot deeper for them. And so, I was able to say, “You know what, the time has come. This conversation needs to be had,” and I’ve had peace about that ever since. I’ve never had bitterness towards that Tribal. I felt like it was the right thing to do to let them have space to process and talk about that, even if it meant my game was sunk.

TVLINE | If your Shot in the Dark had kept you safe, was there any talk about Lindsay then getting to take hers? It almost wouldn’t have seemed fair if you were allowed to take it, but not her. Did that ever come up?
I will say, it wasn’t said that I could go play my Shot in the Dark, and I didn’t ask to go play my Shot in the Dark. I said, “I’m going to go play my Shot in the Dark” because it wasn’t clear that I was going to be able to. But I wasn’t going to ask so they could tell me no. I also think the Shot in the dark was so new, we didn’t necessarily know what to think of it, so I don’t think Lindsay was thinking of that? But I don’t know. I don’t know what was going through her mind. I did see watching back that she was very moved by the situation that was happening, and also probably afraid. If I was safe, then she was going home. We weren’t too aware of that, but I just knew I was for sure playing my Shot in the Dark no matter what because that’s all I can go off of. And that felt safe in the sense of… it didn’t feel like I was scheming or trying to take away from the moment that happened. I was just going to calmly play it and pray to God.

TVLINE | Any last words regarding your Survivor experience?
I dreamed of this for six years. I overthought everything and it didn’t go at all how I wanted, but I want people to know: Dream the dream, pray the prayer, go for it. Even if it’s totally messed up, I still got to play Survivor and I did some things that I’m proud of. I somehow cockroached my way out of multiple Tribal Council. I got to win two individual immunity challenges. Like, what?! Also, I did find taro. That did happen!

TVLINE | Well, you may not have won the game, but I think you win the prize for the most epic eyeroll in the show’s history.
I had no idea my face did that so much!

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Does Heartstopper Demand Renewal? Should Survivor Snuff Shot in Dark? Is Endgame's Russian Rough? More Qs!

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Heartstopper, Barry, Sanditon and Superman & Lois! 1 | Does Heartstopper‘s Kit Connor give you young Rick Astley vibes, or is it just us? Are any of Nick’s classmates going to be surprised when he comes out to them in a potential Season 2, considering that he walked off the field in the middle of the rugby game holding hands with Charlie? Doesn’t the unfinished business between Tao and Elle demand...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Flash: Robbie Amell Teases Deathstorm's Shocking Next Move, as a Major [Spoiler] Looms....

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the April 27 episode of The CW’s The Flash. This week on The Flash, Barry & Co. learned a lot more about who/what Deathstorm is — as well as his specific designs on one Caitlin Snow. After revealing his true, Not!Ronnie identity to Caitlin, Deathstorm declared himself “complete, thanks to you — and now I’ll return the favor!” He then grabbed her and began some sort of harrowing process, but The Flash sped onto the scene and interrupted. Undeterred, Deathstorm made clear he would return to finish what he started...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Legacies Stages Several Key Reunions, Leaves [Spoiler]'s Fate in Limbo

Click here to read the full article. It was god vs. tribrid on Thursday’s Legacies as Hope finally faced off against Ben and Jen’s celestial daddy. But was she successful? That really depends on how you view the outcome. No, Hope didn’t technically defeat Ken. In fact, her magic proved completely useless against him, and Lizzie’s attempt at siphoning his powers from behind got her impaled by the school gates. Heck, if Jen hadn’t shown up and turned herself in, Hope probably would have suffered the same fate. Fortunately, Jen did selflessly sacrifice herself, preventing any more bloodshed — though the Salvatore School...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Well, Luke-ee Here! The Return of General Hospital’s Jennifer Smith Just Dropped a Huge Hint That [Spoiler]’s Alive and Well

Folks watching General Hospital today, Wednesday, April 6, were treated to a surprise when Holly Gagnier popped back up on our screens as mob princess Jennifer Smith. Last seen at Luke’s funeral back in January, at the time, the late Frank Smith’s daughter dearest hinted at more revelations to come. Her mourning of her ex, Luke, was revealed to be little more than a pretense for Jennifer to find out whether Sonny had any plans to expand the business out west.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patti Labelle
TVLine

Blue Bloods Renewed for Season 13

Click here to read the full article. More delicious (and sometimes-contentious!) family dinners await the Reagans, now that Blue Bloods has been renewed for a 13th season at CBS. Additional CBS renewals will be announced in the coming weeks; those still awaiting official decisions are (in order of viewership) FBI, The Equalizer, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Magnum P.I., United States of Al, B Positive and Good Sam. Blue Bloods — which consistently delivers Friday night’s largest audience — this season has been averaging 9.8 million total weekly viewers and a 0.8 demo rating (with Live+7 playback factored in), which is down juuuust...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Sanditon Season 2 Finale Recap: Three Breakups and a Wedding — Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Liars were exposed and two romances came to an abrupt end on Sanditon‘s exciting Season 2 finale Sunday night on PBS. The moment of truth came for artist Charles Lockhart when Sidney’s trunk arrived from Antigua containing a letter that warned Tom and Arthur about the portraitist and his desire to steal Georgiana’s sizable inheritance. Tom, Mary and Arthur showed up to the Hankins’ home just in time to stop Georgiana from running away and marrying the charlatan, and the dreamy young woman was once again disabused of her blind trust in romance. Georgiana...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael Mealor Reveals Why He’s Back as Kyle: ‘I Got Chills… ‘

This week, Michael Mealor returns to The Young and the Restless as Kyle, who is about to get the shock of his life. How does Jack’s son react to the news that mom Diane is alive and well? “It’s utter devastation,” Kyle’s portrayer tells Soap Opera Digest. “Kyle has done so much work on himself to deal with the loss of his mother, so he has to decide if he even wants to see her.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Dallas#Idol#Souvenir#Tribal Council
TVLine

Sanditon's Ben Lloyd-Hughes Explains Alexander's Heartbreaking Choice

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from Sanditon‘s Season 2 finale. The chemistry between Charlotte and Alexander on PBS’ Sanditon was undeniable and would’ve been complete if the widower had proposed. But instead of asking Charlotte for her hand in marriage in the Season 2 finale last Sunday, the widower fired her as his governess (and then tried to rehire her for the sake of his niece Augusta and daughter Leo). Heartbroken by Alexander’s refusal to acknowledge their fiery kisses and romantic connection, Charlotte turned down his reemployment offer and, two months later, agreed to marry...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: Kung Fu's Audience Grows, Survivor's Eyes a 5-Month High

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor this week drew 5.5 million total viewers (marking its best prelim audience since Dec. 8) and a 0.8 rating (down a tenth week-to-week), easily leading Wednesday in both measures with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode. (Read recap.) Leading out of that, Beyond the Edge (2.4 mil/0.3) and Good Sam (2 mil/0.2) both added eyeballs while flat in the demo. Over on The CW, The Flash (570K/0.1, get scoop on next week’s major [Spoiler]) slipped to its third-smallest audience of the season, while Kung Fu (580K/0.1) rose...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TNT and TBS Are Bailing on Scripted Programming — Which Series Are Safe?

Click here to read the full article. It’s the end of an era for basic cable. Our sister site Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. Discovery is halting scripted series development at TNT and TBS. The news comes just hours after Deadline confirmed that TBS had scrapped Damon Wayans Jr. comedy Kill the Orange-Faced Bear, which was previously ordered to series and set to commence production on its Season 1 order in a matter of weeks. So, what does the new world order at TNT and TBS mean for their current scripted slates? In a word, nothing — at least not yet. With...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss Calls Upcoming Season 5 'One of the Wilder Rides We've Had' — Watch Video

Click here to read the full article. Sounds like Handmaid’s Tale viewers are going to get an under-His-eyeful when the Hulu series returns for Season 5. “I will say that the season itself is possibly one of the wilder rides that we’ve had,” series star Elisabeth Moss tells TVLine in the video above. She gave us the Gilead update during a press event for her forthcoming Apple TV+ thriller Shining Girls; we’ll have a bunch more about that eerie, twisty, hard-to-talk-about-without-spoiling series when it premieres on Friday, April 29. “We’ve definitely had some seasons [where], you know, a lot happens. Some seasons, not as...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

NCIS: LA: Linda Hunt Won't Resurface as Hetty Until Next Season

Click here to read the full article. Fans of two-time Teen Choice: Action Actress (and Academy Award) winner Linda Hunt will have to wait a while longer to see Hetty back on NCIS: Los Angeles. As the COVID pandemic raged, Hunt only made a handful of appearances last season, including in the finale, which marked series vets Renee Felice Smith and Barrett Foa’s final episode. Ahead of Season 12, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had explained to TVLine, “We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe, and Linda (now age 77) is a little extra special in terms of how we have...
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us Recap: Kevin's Romantic Partner Is, At Long Last, Revealed!

Click here to read the full article. Tuesday’s This Is Us‘ might be centered on Kate and Philip’s wedding, but it’s essentially Kevin’s bar mitzvah: the day he finally becomes a man. And all of his delayed growing-up is rewarded, because by the end of the hour, Kev and ex-wife Sophie have reunited! Along the way, we learn how all of that evidence of female presence showed up in Kevin’s hotel room for Madison and Beth to find. Read on for the highlights of “The Night Before the Wedding,” then make sure to check out our post mortem interview for what Alexandra...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Hunter King Has Gotten Herself a ‘Gem’ of a New Role

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress is about to go on a Hawaiian adventure. Last week, fans of The Young and the Restless were stunned by the news that the role of Summer had been recast with Allison Lanier, and while there was no word as to why Hunter King had been replaced, we have news surrounding her whereabouts these days. King will star in a new Hallmark premiere on Saturday, June 4, at 8 pm, and viewers will have a front row seat while watching her character set out on a new adventure.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Alicia Vikander Plays an Actress Playing Criminal 'Vampire' Irma Vep in HBO Thriller — Get Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander plays an actress who gets a bit lost in her latest role in HBO‘s upcoming crime thriller Irma Vep, which is set for a Monday, June 6 at 9/8c premiere. Created, written and directed by Olivier Assayas, based on his 1996 film of the same name (which starred Maggie Cheung), the HBO/A24 co-production stars Vikander (The Danish Girl) as Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as (anagram alert!) Irma Vep in a remake of the circa 1915...
MOVIES
TVLine

Before We Die Recap: Who Died in the Season Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. If you though taking down the Mimicas would be as simple as pulling up to a boathouse with guns drawn, you’d be wrong. Before We Die’s season finale found Hannah, Billy, Tina and the rest of their team surrounding the house for what turned out to be a trap. Christian got through to Hannah with barely enough time to warn the others before the explosion hit. Billy just made it outside, but it was unclear if Tina also survived. Hannah, meanwhile, was far enough away to sustain minor injuries. Fran found her and radioed for...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Joey King to Star in Holocaust Limited Series We Were the Lucky Ones at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Joey King — who snagged an Emmy nomination for Hulu’s The Act — has been tapped to headline another weighty limited series for the streamer. The actress will star in Holocaust-themed drama We Were the Lucky Ones, an eight-episode adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s best-selling novel of the same name. Written and EP’d by Morning Show and Bates Motel vet Erica Lipez, Lucky Ones is inspired by the true story of one Jewish family’s struggle to survive and reunite after being separated at the start of World War II. Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Fosse/Verdon) will serve as director and EP. “Georgia...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Barry Premiere Recap: Hit and Miss

Click here to read the full article. Our favorite hitman is in pretty rough shape as Barry kicks off its third season — and things are about to get rougher. Sunday’s premiere finds Barry standing in an open field and eating a snack while we hear a guy pleading for his life. He’s been hired to kill the pleading guy, but the guy that hired him changes his mind, even though the pleading guy slept with his wife. “I’m forgiving Jeff,” the client decides — so Barry shoots them both in the head. (“There’s no forgiving Jeff,” he shouts.) Back at home,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy