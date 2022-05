CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds on Saturday selected from Louisville the contract of pitcher Connor Overton and designated outfielder Aristides Aquino for assignment. The 28-year-old Aquino had 2 hits in 41 at bats and had struck out 23 times this season. The 28-year-old Overton is a right-hander and in four...

