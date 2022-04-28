Severe Weather Statement issued for Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....
After rain showers late Friday evening and overnight into Saturday, we are tracking the potential for some severe weather Saturday afternoon. Our temperatures will only get down into the 50s overnight into Saturday with steady rain chances, and then we are back into the 60s Saturday afternoon with rain chances continuing on early in the morning, and then that severe potential later into the afternoon.
Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
(KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
The early morning storms will clear to the east by sunrise this morning. I’m tracking sunny skies and really nice weather Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s to low 80’s. More storms will move in late Sunday and early Monday. The highest chance for...
12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
UPDATE 8 p.m. Friday: Most counties in our area have been dropped from the tornado watch. According to the National Weather Service, Dickinson County and Marion County remain in the watch. . . . The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a tornado watch in...
UPDATE (1:45 a.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for Rogers, Creek, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Muskogee, and Tulsa Counties until 2:30 a.m. --- UPDATE (1:33 a.m.):A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Craig, and Nowata Counties until 2:30 a.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch now includes...
Effective: 2022-05-01 10:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM CDT. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. For the Mississippi at Aitkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, a few homes become surrounded by water in the Cedarbrook neighborhood near Eagle Rd. The Aitkin city park becomes flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Sunday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.6 feet on 05/14/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 13.2 Sun 10 am CD 13.7 14.1 14.5
Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
Effective: 2022-05-01 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Brief damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines over small areas. A brief period of large hail is also possible. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Caldwell; McDowell; Rutherford The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Southwestern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 155 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Marion, or near Lake James State Park, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Gamewell, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, South Mountains State Park, Lake James and Nebo. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-01 13:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pennington; Polk FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Minnesota, including the following counties, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1249 PM CDT, the public reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fosston, Mahnomen, Fertile, Twin Valley, McIntosh, Erskine, Oklee, Island Lake in Mahnomen County, Waubun, Naytahwaush, Gonvick, Winger, Gary, Tulaby Lake, Mentor, Brooks, Maple Bay, Rice Lake, Bejou and Lengby.
Effective: 2022-05-01 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Towner FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Benson, Cavalier, Nelson, Ramsey, Towner and Walsh. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 103 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cando, Munich, Edmore, Adams, Bisbee, Starkweather, Rocklake, Lankin, Dahlen, Brocket, Hampden, Webster, Clyde, Fairdale, Alsen, Wales, Lawton, Egeland, Sarles and Calio.
Effective: 2022-05-01 09:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
Effective: 2022-05-01 13:49:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest to eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra and across all the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-05-01 08:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Winds have slowly diminished and the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM PDT. However, local and occasional gusts to Advisory-levels will remain possible through this afternoon.
Effective: 2022-05-01 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 37.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 37.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.7 feet Wednesday. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-05-01 12:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest to eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra and across all the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
