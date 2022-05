Voters don’t always change parties as they age. But when they do, studies have shown that they are far more likely to change from Democrats to Republicans than vice versa. A new poll from Echelon Insights shows that while the basic storyline hasn’t changed, the Trump era has added a new twist. In an April survey of over 1,000 voters, Echelon found that while just 10% of current Democratic voters admit to ever having been a Republican, 27% of Republican voters said they used to be Democrats. Not surprisingly, the older a Republican voter, the more likely it is that he or she was at one time a Democrat.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO