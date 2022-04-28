ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston, Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Houston; Madison; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas Northern Madison County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 727 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Madisonville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madisonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Sand Hill River at Climax affecting Polk County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sand Hill River at Climax. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 21.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Sunday was 22.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.5 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KFOR

Nice Weather Today, but More Storms Coming

The early morning storms will clear to the east by sunrise this morning. I’m tracking sunny skies and really nice weather Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70’s to low 80’s. More storms will move in late Sunday and early Monday. The highest chance for...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau Counties. .Recent snowmelt has pushed Willow Creek near Willow City into minor flood stage. The creek is expected to remain near to slightly above flood stage through this week. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Willow Creek near Willow City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1441.2 feet, Water begins backing up into ravines and gets to top of road by gage. At 1442.7 feet, Overflow occurs on left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 1442.0 feet. - Forecast...The creek will continue a very gradual rise to 1442.3 feet by the middle of this week. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 1442.0 feet.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Eastern McDowell, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buncombe; Eastern McDowell; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Yancey A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern McDowell, south central Mitchell, northeastern Buncombe and southeastern Yancey Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1241 PM EDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm 15 miles west of Marion, or 5 miles southwest of B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marion, Black Mountain, Old Fort, Mount Mitchell State Park, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, B.R. Parkway-East Asheville To Craggy Gardens, Lake James, Montreat, Pleasant Gardens and Woodlawn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.4 Sun 10 AM 9.0 8.5 8.0 Falling
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
SALINA, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Ramsey FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following counties, in northwest Minnesota, Norman and Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1236 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Lakota, Portland, Halstad, Golden Lake, Finley, McVille, Arthur, Buxton, Hendrum, Reynolds, Michigan, Hunter, Hope, Page and Aneta.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 12:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest to eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra and across all the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 08:35:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING Winds have slowly diminished and the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM PDT. However, local and occasional gusts to Advisory-levels will remain possible through this afternoon.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:49:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest to eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra and across all the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

