ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 18:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Storms lead to flooding, highway closure; More severe weather expected

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- While much of central Nebraska dealt with storms Thursday night, it's the northeast part of the state that's most impacted Friday morning. Severe thunderstorm warnings popped up across several central Nebraska counties, including heavily fire-impacted Furnas County, but 4-7 inches of rain in the Madison and Platte County areas has led to significant flooding.
COLUMBUS, NE
Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colfax County, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
Platte County, NE
Cars
City
Columbus, NE
City
Platte Center, NE
City
Omaha, NE
County
Platte County, NE
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather rips through Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Severe weather came back to Nebraska Friday, just a day after the first round of storms, and it left a mark. With no more active tornado warnings, and all severe thunderstorm warnings expiring by 10:00 PM CT, much of the state now heads into the weekend soaked, windblown and covered in hail.
NEBRASKA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Storms expected later this evening in the Mid-South

Tracking a cold front to move into the Mid-South tonight delivering scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms tonight could be strong with gusty winds, and small hail, and we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Storms tonight will not impact everyone, some of us will get missed as...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy