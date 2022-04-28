ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATP roundup: Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime survive upset scares

Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud dropped his first set before pushing back for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Slovakia’s Alex Molcan on Thursday in the second round of the BMW Open in Munich, Germany.

Ruud served six aces and saved five of eight break points in order to advance. In the quarterfinals he will face eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, who was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

Third seed Reilly Opelka wasn’t as fortunate as Ruud. Germany’s Oscar Otte upset the American in straight sets, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Otte overcame Oeplka’s 10 aces by winning 32 of his 35 first-service points (91.4 percent).

Otte will face Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the quarters. Tabilo was ahead 6-2, 2-6, 4-1 when Frenchman Hugo Gaston retired.

Millennium Estoril Open

No. 1 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Spanish lucky loser Carlos Taberner in the second round in Estoril, Portugal.

After Taberner won six straight games to secure the first set, the Canadian responded by taking the first five games of the second set and remained in control from there.

Auger-Aliassime will meet American eighth seed Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals. Korda handled Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-3.

Argentina’s Sebastian Baez won a see-saw affair with Croatian third seed Marin Cilic, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, despite Cilic’s nine aces. Baez will meet France’s Richard Gasquet, who took down Bolivian qualifier Hugo Dellien 7-6 (5), 6-2.

–Field Level Media

Reuters

Factbox: Six-times Grand Slam champion Boris Becker

April 29 (Reuters) - Factbox on German tennis great Boris Becker, who was jailed by a London court on Friday for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt read more :. Born: Nov. 22, 1967 in Leimen, Germany. Highest career singles ranking: 1 (Jan....
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka reveals thing she has been trying to learn from Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek

Naomi Osaka is a strong force on hard and one of her goals for this season is improving her clay court game. On Friday, Osaka kicked off her clay season with a dominant 6-3 6-1 victory over Anastasia Potapova. Osaka was absolutely brilliant in her first clay match of the year and after her victory, she opened on what she has been trying to learn from Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek.
Reuters

Belarusian Azarenka finds no sense in Wimbledon ban

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - Belarus' Victoria Azarenka said the Wimbledon ban on players from Russia and her country makes no sense and the former world number one called on the tennis governing bodies to take action against the decision. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which hosts the...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Dominic Thiem shares encouraging update to fans

Former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem failed to clinch his first win of the year this week but he remains positive as he is optimistic he will eventually return to his old level. Thiem, now ranked at No. 93 in the world, has picked up three losses since returning from a long injury break.
Reuters

Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair

May 1 (Reuters) - Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal has labelled the ban on Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Wimbledon over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as unfair, saying they are not responsible for the war. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has barred the two countries' players...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Liam Broady agrees with Naomi Osaka's claim about Rafael Nadal

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said that she doesn't know a tennis kid that hasn't pretended to be Rafael Nadal at least once and British tennis player Liam Broady agreed with that claim. "[Can you] Imagine? I’ve actually been warming up kind of left-handed but I don’t think that’s a skill that’s going to show itself anytime soon.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Simona Halep comments on dominating Paula Badosa in Madrid

Former world No. 1 Simona Halep delivered a dominant performance on Saturday to easily beat world No. 2 Paula Badosa. Halep, now ranked at No. 21 in the world, cruised past Badosa 6-3 6-1 to progress into the Madrid round-of-16. The performance Halep delivered on Saturday reminded of the times...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Phil Mickelson applied for the Super League

From Phil Mickelson to Sergio Garcia, from Lee Westwood to Ian Poulter, passing through Louis Oosthuizen. These are just some of the big names who have applied to the main world circuits (PGA Tour and DP World Tour) to play, from 9 to 11 June in London, the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, a race of the Arab Super League.
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

