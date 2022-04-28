Opinion: Q & A with former Attorney General Rob McKenna on capital gains income tax lawsuit next steps

On Monday, Tampa, Florida-based federal District Judge Kathryn Kimbell Mizelle threw out the mask mandate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had imposed on all interstate transportation hubs — including commercial airports and airplanes — to suppress the spread of Covid. Mizelle’s analysis, such as it is, focused on two distinct holdings — that the CDC lacked the statutory authority to impose such a mandate (because wearing a mask is unrelated to “sanitation,” a dubious piece of statutory interpretation, to say the least) and that, in any event, the CDC had taken procedural shortcuts in adopting the mandate that also rendered it invalid. Because her decision purports to vacate the entire CDC rule, it has nationwide effect — meaning that, by Monday afternoon, most major airlines and transportation services were no longer enforcing mask requirements.

TAMPA, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO