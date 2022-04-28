ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Opinion: Q & A with former Attorney General Rob McKenna on capital gains income tax lawsuit next steps

By ClarkCountyToday.com
ClarkCountyToday
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center interviews one of the lead attorneys for those challenging the capital gains income tax about what happens next. On March 1, an Inslee appointed judge in Douglas County Superior Court ruled that the capital gains income tax adopted last year (SB 5096) is an...

www.clarkcountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington justices unanimously reject Inslee recall effort

SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court has unanimously rejected an effort to recall Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling Thursday, the justices upheld a lower court decision that the charges made against Inslee do not provide factually or legally sufficient grounds to support a recall campaign.
WASHINGTON STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Praying Coach’s Religious Rights Logic Scores With Supreme Court

Arguments will mark fourth religious rights case in court term. The U.S. Supreme Court signaled it is likely to side with a praying football coach in the latest dispute seeking to bolster religious rights. The justices on Monday heard arguments from Joseph Kennedy, who lost his job at a public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

SCOTUS Ruling Curtailing Bias Remedies Goes Beyond Health Care

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday that federal anti-bias laws don’t allow plaintiffs to recover damages for emotional distress struck a blow to private enforcement of those laws by leaving litigants with no effective remedy, attorneys who practice in the area say. And the decision isn’t just about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Mckenna
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that cruel laws must still be enforced

United States v. Vaello Madero, which the Supreme Court decided on Thursday, is a heartbreaking case. It asks whether many of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans can be cut off by their own government simply because they live in the wrong part of the United States. But Vaello Madero...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Tax Deductions#Capital Gains Tax#Tax Law#State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
IRS
MSNBC

How a Trump-appointed judge reignited a major debate over power in the courts

On Monday, Tampa, Florida-based federal District Judge Kathryn Kimbell Mizelle threw out the mask mandate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had imposed on all interstate transportation hubs — including commercial airports and airplanes — to suppress the spread of Covid. Mizelle’s analysis, such as it is, focused on two distinct holdings — that the CDC lacked the statutory authority to impose such a mandate (because wearing a mask is unrelated to “sanitation,” a dubious piece of statutory interpretation, to say the least) and that, in any event, the CDC had taken procedural shortcuts in adopting the mandate that also rendered it invalid. Because her decision purports to vacate the entire CDC rule, it has nationwide effect — meaning that, by Monday afternoon, most major airlines and transportation services were no longer enforcing mask requirements.
TAMPA, FL
Law & Crime

Justices Alito, Thomas and Gorsuch Concerned About ‘Chimera of a Constitutional Tort’ Created by Justice Kavanaugh and Majority in Malicious Prosecution Case

A half an hour after the Supreme Court refused to take up any new cases and the justices declined to write on any matter relating to orders, the high court released a lone opinion Monday in a malicious prosecution case. SCOTUS held 6-3 in favor of petitioner Larry Thompson, a man who was was falsely accused of child sexual abuse before a case against him for obstructing an investigation and resisting arrest was suddenly dropped without an explanation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy