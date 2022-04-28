ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Tactical team response at Lehigh County hotel ends peacefully, cops say

By Kurt Bresswein
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
A response by the Lehigh County-wide tactical team Thursday to a hotel ended peacefully, according to police. The incident began at 10:41 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Allentown West, on...

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
