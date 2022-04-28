ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Land price information

The price of the land Ector County ISD purchased at Yukon and Faudree roads has gotten quite a bit of attention of late.

Ector County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Anita Campbell said in an email that the appraised value of the land ECISD purchased in 2015 at Yukon and Faudree roads where the proposed high school would go is currently valued at $5,924,160.

The district purchased the 100 acres for a little more than $2 million in 2015.

In 2016, rural land values in that area ranged from $250 per acre to $27,878 per acre, depending on tract size, Campbell wrote. Two-hundred-and-fifty ($250) per acre was market value for large tracts receiving agricultural productivity special-use appraisal value at $7 per acre, she detailed.

The tract the district purchased was at $250 per acre, as it was part of a much larger (636 acres) tract. Current values in that area range from $6,380 per acre to $157,250 per acre, depending on size and use, she wrote.

