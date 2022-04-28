Bluefield University to hold Community Day for its centennial anniversary
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University celebrates a century of higher education during its 100th birthday bash.
The BU Community Day kicks off Saturday, April 30, 2022, full of events for everyone to enjoy. There is a 5K challenge, Appalachian Music Festival, Community Mud Pig Day, a production of Frozen Jr., and fireworks.
Community members are welcome at all events and admission is free for the music festival and the mud pig day. The all-day celebration ends with the fireworks display, which set off at 9 p.m.
