Brainerd investigation reveals one dead and another injured following welfare check

By Ty Schonert
 2 days ago

(Crow County, MN) -- Law enforcement officials say one woman was found dead and a man is in custody...

WJON

Sheriff: Woman Found Dead, Man Arrested Near Brainerd

BRAINERD -- The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investing after the body of a woman was found during a welfare check. At about 8:00 a.m. Thursday deputies responded to a welfare check on Smith Road in First Assessment. When they arrived they found the body inside a home. A...
BRAINERD, MN
Man injured, Woman arrested following South Fargo apartment fire

(Fargo, ND) -- A woman is in custody for suspicion of endangering by fire after a man was hospitalized for burns following a South Fargo apartment fire. Police responded to the 15-hundred block of 17th Street South around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night and firefighters put out the blaze. Police say...
FARGO, ND
