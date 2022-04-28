Survivor relives horrifying moments of Collierville shooting

Surviving the Collierville shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — “He was standing near the deli counter, and he was, aim, shoot. Aim, shoot. Aim, shoot.”

Marjorie Weldele, a victim of the Collierville Kroger mass shooting, calmly relived the horrifying moments of Sept. 23. 2021.

She was there as a former contractor at the Kroger store on New Byhalia Road. The shooter walked into the store he’d been asked to leave earlier that day, carrying guns and ammunition. He opened fire randomly as he walked through the store just after 1:30 p.m. that day, hitting 14 people. One of those people, Olivia King, died from her injuries. Weldele, one of those hit by a bullet, told her story to FOX13′s Darrell Greene.

Weldele told our cameras she never shops at that store. She was usually at work at that time of day. But by chance, she stopped for a few things after getting out of a doctor’s appointment earlier than anticipated. She walked into the store, talking on the phone to her very close friend, Ginger Walton.

“We were just chatting. I was walking into the front door, and we’re just talking about groceries, jobs, what I was to make for dinner, and I heard a balloon pop — or what I thought was (a) balloon pop,” Weldele said, as she sat in her living room next to Walton, who said she could tell something was very wrong.

“And I asked you if you’re at a shooting range because I could just hear pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Walton said.

“And I said on the phone to Ginger, ‘active shooter, call 911,’” interjected Weldele.

Ginger said that’s exactly what she did. In fact, she believes she was the first to call police.

“Well, I’m thinking I must have been pretty close, if not the first, because they had no idea it had happened yet,” said Walton.

Weldele picked up the story from her perspective. “When I went back and paced it off, I actually took 12 physical steps. And then I came to with a woman with me and an electric cart that was no longer working. I believe she came in right behind me and got that cart that they were plugging up as I walked in, because I wouldn’t move. I said, ‘We have to go.’”

Weldele said she helped the woman from the cart, and they both moved to the back of the store. “I didn’t see where he went, so I pulled her into the freezer. As I went to close the freezer door, another woman, in an electric car, had gotten backed and cornered into the butcher area, which was all glass. So I got her into the freezer as I was closing the door. Another gentleman was coming to the end of a shopping aisle right in front of me, still shopping, and I waved him over.”

Weldele said she felt trapped in the freezer, so after hearing more gunfire, she and the others made a run for the loading docks and back doors. “I knew I couldn’t drag the woman I had with me to the fence line, so I hung a left. She said, ‘I’m shot in the ankle.’ And I looked back, and I saw her wound, and at that moment, I pulled her down because years ago, I’m assuming I remember, I had active shooter training with my employer, and I was told if you’re shot at, play dead, so when I looked back and saw her wound, I just pulled her down.”

“Apparently, the shooter had followed us out the door. He was right behind us. And that’s when I was struck when I was falling. So I was shot here in the leg. The bullet traveled since I was following up, and it’s lodged right here in my butt. I didn’t realize I had been shot. We hit the ground, and I said, play dead, play there, played it three times. I don’t know if I was telling her myself; I thought the shooter at that time had done a sweep shoot because that’s what I was hearing. But he actually fired (at) all the people that had dispersed, and followed and shot them as they ran from him.”

Walton, as well as others, said they firmly believe Marjorie saved lives that day.

“Lots of lives,” she said.

It has taken months for Marjorie’s gunshot wound to heal.

While Weldele said her gunshot wound is healing, the emotional wounds to both her and Walton are still very open.

“When I go grocery shopping, I’m just scattered. Like, I can’t focus, but everybody that was there at the store, employees and customers, are survivors. And we try and pretend that, or at least myself, I try and pretend I’m better than I am because that’s just my personality,” said Weldele.

“You know, this isn’t something you just get over,” Walton added. “And I think as time goes, the next months, maybe year, it will continue. Trauma is really a tricky thing for the mind to grasp, and so you’ve got to give yourself grace and be patient.”

Weldele added in closing the almost 60-minute interview, “You know, I was there for a reason. For whatever reason. I’m not angry. I don’t have the ‘Why me?’ I never had the ‘Why me?’ other than ‘What are you trying to teach me?’ They put a bullet in my butt. You know, my sarcasm. What are you trying to teach me? And hopefully, you are just telling me to take time to smell the roses and pay attention to the people you love. But I guess if there’s a message to give out, I want everyone that was there to know that it’s to give themselves grace,” she said.

