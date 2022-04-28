ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Survivor relives horrifying moments of Collierville shooting

By Darrell Greene, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHZ6W_0fNU6QTc00
Surviving the Collierville shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — “He was standing near the deli counter, and he was, aim, shoot. Aim, shoot. Aim, shoot.”

Marjorie Weldele, a victim of the Collierville Kroger mass shooting, calmly relived the horrifying moments of Sept. 23. 2021.

She was there as a former contractor at the Kroger store on New Byhalia Road. The shooter walked into the store he’d been asked to leave earlier that day, carrying guns and ammunition. He opened fire randomly as he walked through the store just after 1:30 p.m. that day, hitting 14 people. One of those people, Olivia King, died from her injuries. Weldele, one of those hit by a bullet, told her story to FOX13′s Darrell Greene.

Weldele told our cameras she never shops at that store. She was usually at work at that time of day. But by chance, she stopped for a few things after getting out of a doctor’s appointment earlier than anticipated. She walked into the store, talking on the phone to her very close friend, Ginger Walton.

“We were just chatting. I was walking into the front door, and we’re just talking about groceries, jobs, what I was to make for dinner, and I heard a balloon pop — or what I thought was (a) balloon pop,” Weldele said, as she sat in her living room next to Walton, who said she could tell something was very wrong.

“And I asked you if you’re at a shooting range because I could just hear pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Walton said.

“And I said on the phone to Ginger, ‘active shooter, call 911,’” interjected Weldele.

Ginger said that’s exactly what she did. In fact, she believes she was the first to call police.

“Well, I’m thinking I must have been pretty close, if not the first, because they had no idea it had happened yet,” said Walton.

Weldele picked up the story from her perspective. “When I went back and paced it off, I actually took 12 physical steps. And then I came to with a woman with me and an electric cart that was no longer working. I believe she came in right behind me and got that cart that they were plugging up as I walked in, because I wouldn’t move. I said, ‘We have to go.’”

Weldele said she helped the woman from the cart, and they both moved to the back of the store. “I didn’t see where he went, so I pulled her into the freezer. As I went to close the freezer door, another woman, in an electric car, had gotten backed and cornered into the butcher area, which was all glass. So I got her into the freezer as I was closing the door. Another gentleman was coming to the end of a shopping aisle right in front of me, still shopping, and I waved him over.”

Weldele said she felt trapped in the freezer, so after hearing more gunfire, she and the others made a run for the loading docks and back doors. “I knew I couldn’t drag the woman I had with me to the fence line, so I hung a left. She said, ‘I’m shot in the ankle.’ And I looked back, and I saw her wound, and at that moment, I pulled her down because years ago, I’m assuming I remember, I had active shooter training with my employer, and I was told if you’re shot at, play dead, so when I looked back and saw her wound, I just pulled her down.”

“Apparently, the shooter had followed us out the door. He was right behind us. And that’s when I was struck when I was falling. So I was shot here in the leg. The bullet traveled since I was following up, and it’s lodged right here in my butt. I didn’t realize I had been shot. We hit the ground, and I said, play dead, play there, played it three times. I don’t know if I was telling her myself; I thought the shooter at that time had done a sweep shoot because that’s what I was hearing. But he actually fired (at) all the people that had dispersed, and followed and shot them as they ran from him.”

Walton, as well as others, said they firmly believe Marjorie saved lives that day.

“Lots of lives,” she said.

It has taken months for Marjorie’s gunshot wound to heal.

While Weldele said her gunshot wound is healing, the emotional wounds to both her and Walton are still very open.

“When I go grocery shopping, I’m just scattered. Like, I can’t focus, but everybody that was there at the store, employees and customers, are survivors. And we try and pretend that, or at least myself, I try and pretend I’m better than I am because that’s just my personality,” said Weldele.

“You know, this isn’t something you just get over,” Walton added. “And I think as time goes, the next months, maybe year, it will continue. Trauma is really a tricky thing for the mind to grasp, and so you’ve got to give yourself grace and be patient.”

Weldele added in closing the almost 60-minute interview, “You know, I was there for a reason. For whatever reason. I’m not angry. I don’t have the ‘Why me?’ I never had the ‘Why me?’ other than ‘What are you trying to teach me?’ They put a bullet in my butt. You know, my sarcasm. What are you trying to teach me? And hopefully, you are just telling me to take time to smell the roses and pay attention to the people you love. But I guess if there’s a message to give out, I want everyone that was there to know that it’s to give themselves grace,” she said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Collierville, TN
Collierville, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

One dead in 2nd recent shooting at Gaston Ave. house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead Tuesday, three months after another double shooting that killed a teenager at the same house. Officers were called out to 285 Gaston Avenue around midnight. The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Neighbors told us children […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Kroger
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

Woman to robbers: ‘You’re not getting anything from me’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jennifer Volmer’s peace and quiet were disrupted on her front porch when two men wearing bandanas tried to rob her Monday morning. “They both had ARs in their hand,” Volmer said. “The first guy walked up to about the second step on my porch and pointed the gun at me and said, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi man arrested after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MIX 108

A Horrible Minnesota Man Made A Video Of Fatal Beating Of His Victim

Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is in custody facing charges for the murder of a man he brutally attacked on March 6. He was apprehended a few weeks later, but more has now come out about the crime and it is not only disturbing, but his behavior during and after the attack has people wondering how someone could be so incredibly cruel.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man shot, killed while visiting friend in Tunica, sheriff says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after someone fired shots outside a home in Tunica County, Mississippi Tuesday night, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a 911 call from Deondre Jones stating someone fired shots into his home in the 2400 block of Kirby Road. One person was shot multiple times. The […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Woman charged with putting hit on maintenance man; 1 shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot after a woman facilitated a hit on her maintenance man at a North Memphis apartment complex, police said. Memphis police say on April 21 a man was shot at an apartment complex on Decatur Street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police say his neighbor, 29-year-old […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
99K+
Followers
100K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy