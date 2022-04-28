MSP: One dead after 3-vehicle crash on I-94

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-94 in Calhoun County Thursday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 121 on eastbound I-94 in Sheridan Township. The crash involved three vehicles including two semi-trucks, Michigan State Police said in a tweet .

A semi-truck crashed with a car and then rear ended another semi-truck, MSP said. It said the semi-truck and the car caught on fire.

A photo of the crash on I-94 in Sheridan Township. (Courtesy Annie Shaner)

A photo of the crash on I-94 in Sheridan Township. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

The driver of the car died at the scene, police say.

One semi-truck driver was brought to the hospital for injuries, while the other was not injured, MSP said.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly labeled the township where the crash happened. We regret this error which has been fixed.

