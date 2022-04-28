ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

MSP: One dead after 3-vehicle crash on I-94

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State troopers are investigating a fatal crash on I-94 in Calhoun County Thursday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 121 on eastbound I-94 in Sheridan Township. The crash involved three vehicles including two semi-trucks, Michigan State Police said in a tweet .

A semi-truck crashed with a car and then rear ended another semi-truck, MSP said. It said the semi-truck and the car caught on fire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAtTh_0fNU64O700
    A photo of the crash on I-94 in Sheridan Township. (Courtesy Annie Shaner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N97Be_0fNU64O700
    A photo of the crash on I-94 in Sheridan Township. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

The driver of the car died at the scene, police say.

One semi-truck driver was brought to the hospital for injuries, while the other was not injured, MSP said.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly labeled the township where the crash happened. We regret this error which has been fixed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheridan, MI
County
Calhoun County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Calhoun County, MI
Cars
Calhoun County, MI
Crime & Safety
Calhoun County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fox 19

Police: Monroe teen dies after jumping out of moving vehicle

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe teen has died from injuries three days after police say she jumped from a moving car while her mother was driving. Family members of Angelina Jones, 14, describe her a typical teenager who loved making TikTok videos, music and dancing. In a statement to...
MONROE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#I 94#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox17

1 dead in I-94 crash involving 2 semis in Albion Township

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Albion Township closed part of I-94 on Thursday. Michigan State Police (MSP) says two semi trucks were involved in the crash, which happened at mile marker 121 around 4:30 p.m. We’re told one of the semis...
ALBION, MI
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy