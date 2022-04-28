ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Open Studios Tour of Roanoke returns

By Joe Dashiell
WDBJ7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios Tour of Roanoke is a popular tradition that began over 20 years ago, and brings people into...

www.wdbj7.com

WSLS

Roanoke celebrates LGBTQ+ pride this weekend with festival return

ROANOKE, Va. – After a pandemic hiatus, LGBTQ+ pride celebrations return to Roanoke this weekend. A list of entertainers will kick off the celebratory weekend at the Park dance club with drag show performances. Roanoke City Councilman Joe Cobb looks forward to issuing a proclamation Sunday at the Pride...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vandal pulls flowers in downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at the Roanoke City Market Building downtown are looking for a man seen on surveillance video pulling freshly-planted flowers from planters. The flowers were planted Tuesday, and shortly after that, a man walking by pulled several of the flowers and threw them on the ground.
WDBJ7.com

Local bookstores welcome customers for Independent Booksellers Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday is Independent Booksellers Day. It’s a chance for you to show support for the bookstores that make in hometowns unique. Friday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, we were joined by three local booksellers as they shared what makes their jobs special. Sarah Ellen...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Otterbots open ballpark sensory room, expand inclusivity

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Otterbots Release) - The Danville Otterbots hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for their Ballpark Sensory Room. The room, according to the team, will “provide opportunities for children with sensory sensitivities and their families to be able to enjoy Otterbots games and non-baseball ballpark events all year long.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Skechers coming to Roanoke County’s Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE, Va. – This fall, you’ll have a new spot to get some footwear in Roanoke County. Officials announced that the popular shoe brand, Skechers, is opening up a store at Tanglewood Mall. It will be located in the old Stein Mart and will share the space with...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

“Grandin Chillage” returns for first time since 2019

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before the pandemic, the “Grandin Chillage” brought live music to the Grandin Village area on the last Friday of each month in the summer for more than a decade. The event made its long-awaited return Friday night. “It’s been a very exciting buildup to...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

IRONMAN seeking race volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of volunteers are needed for the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge race. Volunteer days are Friday, June 3, Saturday, June 4 and race day, Sunday, June 5. Jobs range from loading bikes, bag check, crowd control, aid stations and cleanup, to jet ski and kayak assistance on Carvins Cove Reservoir.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
cbs19news

Rivanna RiverFest coming up on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rivanna RiverFest will be happening this Sunday at the Rivanna River Company. The festival started in 2019, but due to the COVID pandemic, this is only the second time that it will be held. There will be a kayak and canoe race that is...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Stories in the stitches: Lake Quilters Guild at SML host quilt show

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lake Quilters Guild at Smith Mountain Lake is hosting its 2022 Quilt Show Friday and Saturday. Over 100 quilts and handmade items are on display. The show hours are Friday, April 29 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on 13586 South Old Moneta Road.
MONETA, VA
Franklin News Post

Moonshine Car Show & Bash is this Saturday

This Saturday, the seventh annual Moonshine Car Show & Bash will take place at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum. Over 100 vehicles that were used, or could have been used, to haul moonshine will be on display. The thoroughly authentic car show is free. The Moonshine Bash is directly across the road at the 1800 farm museum and is a ticketed event. Two distilleries, Twin Creeks of Rocky Mount and Five Mile Mountain in Floyd, will be serving moonshine tastings throughout the day. Live music will be provided by Colby Helms and the Virginia Creepers, JoJo Stockton, Seph Custer and Shavante Hughes with the Pocketkings & Soultones. Food will be available for purchase. The 1800 farm museum will be open for tours. For more information, call 540-365-4412 or email bri@ferrum.edu.
FLOYD, VA
WSET

CASA to hold its final Shoe Sale fundraiser

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local nonprofit, which supports abused and neglected children, plans to hold its annual shoe sale fundraiser for the last time Saturday. CASA of Central Virginia has held the fundraiser since 1999 but has decided to eliminate the shoe sale after this year since it has a small staff and does numerous other fundraising events.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Paint N’ Fun Ceramics to host kids and teen summer camps

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new kid and teen camp making its debut in Christiansburg. Paint N’ Fun Ceramics will host its first camp filled with lots of creative projects. The owner, Terri Welch, says kids will learn how to paint and make various ceramic...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Professional and student welders compete in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Aspiring and professional welders competed and connected with potential employers in Lynchburg Friday. This was the first time Central Virginia Welding Wars was held in person since 2019. High schoolers, college students and professionals competed for prizes that included $100 gift cards from Northern Tool and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hermitage Homecoming: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Waltons

Hermitage Roanoke is hosting Hermitage Homecoming: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Waltons and an unveiling of a Virginia LOVEworks sign on June 3-4. Michael Learned, a four-time Emmy Award winner and best known for her role as Olivia Walton on The Waltons television series, will be the special guest for the weekend.
ROANOKE, VA

