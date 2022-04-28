ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Grove, UT

Protest calls to ban gas chambers at Utah animal shelter

By Eliana Sheriff
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yH0E_0fNU5Hsw00

Animal advocates have renewed a call to action to ban gas chamber animal euthanasia in the state of Utah.

Protestors lined up outside the Pleasant Grove Police Department on Thursday, holding signs calling for the ban. The group was inspired to act after a dog, Penguin, was euthanized earlier this month.

Heather Smith, who runs her own dog rescue out of Michigan, says her mom wanted to adopt Penguin, and asked Heather to pull him from the shelter.

Smith says she met all the necessary requirements to adopt the dog and even lined up transportation. However, she found out Penguin was killed before he even got the chance to get a new home, having been put in a gas chamber that shelter leaders committed to phasing out of last summer.

When Smith questioned why Penguin was killed, she says the shelter told her he began to act aggressive; a claim she questions based on her own experience working with dogs.

“Because [the worker] told me he became vicious, in just a couple weeks. I work with aggressive dogs daily and dogs don’t just become aggressive in a few weeks,” said Smith.

Gas chamber euthanasia at animal shelters is rare, with Utah being one of a handful of states that still allow the practice.

During the procedure, the animal is placed into a small enclosure and carbon monoxide is released. It takes significantly longer to euthanize compared to lethal injection.

“You can hardly fit a dog in it, they suffocate, they get dizzy, they aspirate,” said Smith.

Tug Gettling, the director of the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter, one of only two shelters in the state that still use gas, has been quoted in the past saying the method is safer for employees.

However, the antiquated practice is something legislators tried to ban in the last session, but failed.

Connie Whiting, a local animal advocate, says last June the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter director committed to phasing out of using the gas chamber.

“We are here because of the gas chamber that Tug Gettling will not destroy, he said he’d dismantle it, and he hasn’t,” said Whiting.

FOX 13 News reached out to the North Utah Valley Animal Shelter, but have yet to receive a response.

At a board meeting last month, the shelter confirmed it now meets requirements to purchase equipment and substances for euthanasia by injection, and committed to making the transition last August.

Comments / 3

Related
One Green Planet

Abandoned Mama Dog Leads Rescuers to Save Her 10 puppies

10 puppies and their mom were rescued from an abandoned house in Wythe County Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Construction workers in the area noticed that the pregnant black lab mix had been hanging around the Klockner Plant for several weeks and reported it to animal control. Sadly, the mother moved her newborn pups to a different location before help arrived. Workers decided to stay put and watch over her to ensure her safety until they could figure out a better plan.
RURAL RETREAT, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pleasant Grove, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Utah Pets & Animals
City
Pleasant Grove, UT
Pleasant Grove, UT
Government
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
ABC4

PHOTOS: Second snapping turtle in 16 years found in Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department found a new friend on Wednesday and managed to keep their fingers and toes in the process. An officer with St. George Police managed to catch a snapping turtle that had reportedly wandered out of the Fort Pearce area and into a local resident’s yard. […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Gas Chambers#Animal Euthanasia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Relatives ask for public’s help finding missing Utah man

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Relatives of a missing Dammeron Valley man are asking for the public’s help finding their loved one who was last seen Saturday. In several Facebook postings, including one by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, where the missing man has...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Utah woman arrested 7 times in 19 days for a string of crimes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah woman has been arrested a grand total of seven times in 19 days. Multiple police records show the suspect, Rychelle Mary Hawker, 33, has been in and out of jail for a variety of incidents including theft, assault, lewdness, drug use, threat of violence, failure to stop at […]
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy