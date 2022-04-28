ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Borderlands’ Drops First Footage at CinemaCon

By Ryan Parker
 2 days ago
The first footage for Borderlands has arrived — and just like the immensely popular video game series, it was spectacular.

A sneak peek of the highly anticipated film, based on the blockbuster gaming series developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K, was presented Thursday during the Lionsgate panel at CinemaCon.

Lionsgate showed approximately a minute of electric footage that showcased Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett as she’s never been seen before, in a fire engine-red wig, toting a gun and fighting her way through a vibrantly colored cityscape. Kevin Hart also appeared, as did Jack Black voicing the robot Claptrap that unexpectedly takes a bullet from Blanchett’s gun with a punchline to follow.

Eli Roth directs Borderlands from a script by Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin .

The Borderlands video game series, a first-person shooter amalgamation of a space-Western and fantasy, launched in 2009, with Borderlands 3 debuting in September 2019. The series has sold more than 66 million units.

