Rain, snow and wind dead ahead

While this latest weather does not look to be as wet, cold or as windy for many as the recent systems through the month of April, it still has a bit of everything.

An upper low swings across northern Wyoming and southern Montana Thursday evening through early Saturday. Areas from Billings to the west and south feel the biggest effects through Friday afternoon, as the low spins through eastern Montana into the Dakotas to start the weekend.

Isolated thunderstorms Thursday evening will bring wind and pockets of heavier rain. Snow will be more limited with this system but the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains could get 6 to 10 inches of accumulation, and some areas will have a rain/snow mix first thing Friday.

Total for the lower elevations precipitation is on track for much of our region to get 0.2" to 1.0" with a pocket of heavier rain possible.

Friday will start in the 30s/40s with the warmest readings in the 40s/low 50s. Many areas will get chillier in the afternoon with winds of 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts to 40 mph making it feel cooler.

Saturday looks pleasant with highs mainly in the 50s.