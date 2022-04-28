ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Rain, snow and wind dead ahead

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b1uxL_0fNU578v00

While this latest weather does not look to be as wet, cold or as windy for many as the recent systems through the month of April, it still has a bit of everything.

An upper low swings across northern Wyoming and southern Montana Thursday evening through early Saturday. Areas from Billings to the west and south feel the biggest effects through Friday afternoon, as the low spins through eastern Montana into the Dakotas to start the weekend.

Isolated thunderstorms Thursday evening will bring wind and pockets of heavier rain. Snow will be more limited with this system but the Pryor and Bighorn Mountains could get 6 to 10 inches of accumulation, and some areas will have a rain/snow mix first thing Friday.

Total for the lower elevations precipitation is on track for much of our region to get 0.2" to 1.0" with a pocket of heavier rain possible.

Friday will start in the 30s/40s with the warmest readings in the 40s/low 50s. Many areas will get chillier in the afternoon with winds of 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts to 40 mph making it feel cooler.

Saturday looks pleasant with highs mainly in the 50s.

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

A Major Winter Storm is Headed our Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is the calm before the storm. Look for partly cloudy skies with near normal temperatures and mostly light winds. A strong spring storm promises to bring lots of wind, snow and major travel troubles late tonight through Thursday morning. However not all of us will see the heavy snow; that will mostly be confined to northeast Wyoming through the northern Black Hills on into northwest South Dakota. A variety of winter weather advisories, watches and warnings are in effect for these areas.
RAPID CITY, SD
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
WJON

North Dakota Bracing for Another Major Winter Storm

BISMARCK -- Residents in Minot and other North Dakota communities have just dug out from the last major winter storm from April 12th through the 14th that dumped as much as 36 inches of snow on them, and now here comes another storm. The National Weather Service has issued a...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Pryor, MT
City
Billings, MT
State
Wyoming State
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
AccuWeather

This US town just picked up 4 feet of snow in less than a week

April snow showers bring May flowers? Back-to-back snowstorms left residents measuring snow accumulations with yardsticks -- nearly 10 times the average snowfall for April. Two blockbuster April snowstorms struck one community in just a few days' time, leaving feet of snow. The late-season snow has piled up so high that it is setting records.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
The Independent

Hundreds of earthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano that has been dormant for nearly 800 years

A swarm of hundreds of small earthquakes have been recorded near an Alaskan volcano that has been dormant for at least 800 years.The quakes have taken place under Mount Edgecumbe, near Sitka, but it may not be a sign of volcanic activity, according to Dave Schneider, a research geophysicist with the US Geological Survey at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage.The 3,200-feet-tall volcano sits on Kruzof Island, 15 miles west of Sitka, and is part of a large underwater volcanic field.“These aren’t necessarily related to volcanic activity, they could be a tectonic in nature or a combination of tectonics and...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy