ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

AKC dog show to be held in Lima

By Editorials
Lima News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — The Lima Kennel Club will host a multi-club show dog event from 8 a.m. to 6...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some good food after they were rescued. Staff members at the humane society say all five puppies have been really sweet.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
KXLY

The 40 least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Lima, OH
Lifestyle
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
WLWT 5

Ohio humane society rescues 17 dogs from 'deplorable' conditions

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A humane society in northern Ohio rescued 17 dogs from what they call "absolutely deplorable, uninhabitable living conditions" on Thursday. The Humane Society of Richland County closed its shelter Thursday so that staff members could focus their energy on rescuing the 17 full-sized dogs. The...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Dog#Dog Show#Akc#The Lima Kennel Club
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
pethelpful.com

The Top 10 Rarest Dog Breeds

Larry Slawson received his Master's Degree from UNC Charlotte. He has 15+ years of experience with dogs and various pets. Throughout the world, there exists a wide array of dog breeds with personalities, temperaments, and traits that are extremely diverse and multifaceted. While some of these breeds are quite popular (and common) among dog lovers, others are extremely rare and difficult to acquire. From the Otterhound to the Chinook, this work examines (and ranks) the 10 rarest dog breeds known to currently exist worldwide. It provides a brief analysis of each dog’s traits and characteristics, along with an estimated figure for its current population numbers. Did your favorite breed make our final 10 below? Read on to find out!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Breed Info: Teddy Bear Dogs and Puppies

Belinda absolutely loves dogs. She enjoys sharing her passion and enthusiasm for different dog breeds. The Teddy Bear dog is a new breed of "designer dog" that was first introduced at the start of the new millennium. Also known as the Zuchon or Shuchon, this dog has earned its place as one of the cutest companion dogs.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
FingerLakes1.com

White Castle introduces new menu item

White Castle is permanently adding a new item to their menu. The new item pays tribute to the first burger they served. The new menu item has been named The 1921 Slider. It has been named such to celebrate 101 years of White Castle burgers. It was inspired by the first one made, back in 1921. Read more about it here.
INDIANA STATE
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on April 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Marie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix currently in foster. Marie is very affectionate and always greets you with a wagging butt and tail. She loves going out on walks and greeting adults and kids while out. Her foster says she is definitely a people-dog. Marie is very trainable. listens and is a fast learner. Her sweet little face and her mild calm and loving personality would make any human happy.
PETS
Field & Stream

Ohio Politician Suggests a Hunting Season for Feral Cats—Then Quickly Backtracks

Cats are a problem. Not the ones people keep as indoor pets. But the ones that have been abandoned by their human caretakers and the marauding colonies of efficient predators they’ve given rise to across the country. Feral cats. So far, the solutions we’ve tried, like trap-neuter-release (TNR) programs, don’t seem to be working. So, Bill Hayes, who is running for commissioner in Licking County, Ohio, recently suggested another method: Hunt them.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

No cash, no masks and no new coasters: Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kennywood offer milestone anniversaries, renovated hotels for 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The amusement park season is officially under way in Ohio, and for the first time in three years, the pandemic is not expected to dominate operations. Regional amusement parks -- including Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio, and Kennywood, Waldameer and Idlewild in Pennsylvania -- are hoping for a robust season in 2022, thanks to pent-up travel demand and a renewed interest in nearby destinations due to high gas prices.
CLEVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Massive LEGO convention coming to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio — A massive LEGO fan convention is coming to Ohio this summer. BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Conventions is bringing its attraction to Dayton. The convention will be held at the Dayton Convention Center from Aug. 6 through Aug. 7, 2022. Video above: A look at the LEGO convention...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy