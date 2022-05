After kamikaze drones for the army, the Ukrainian navy will receive floating systems. They could pose a threat to Russian submarines in the Black Sea. The US government has already approved several weapons packages for Ukraine, at least three of which contain drones. Initially, the Ukrainian army benefited from so-called switchblade-type loitering ammunition. Similar flying weapon systems are currently following with the Phoenix Ghost, which is intended to cause even more destruction. And floating systems are also supplied.

3 DAYS AGO