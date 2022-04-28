ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Gets Release Date at CinemaCon

By Ryan Parker and Chris Gardner
 2 days ago
Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has a release date.

The next chapter in the billion-dollar franchise, directed by Francis Lawrence, who previously helmed the franchise’s Catching Fire , Mockingjay Part One and Mockingjay Part Two, is slated to arrive in theaters Nov. 17, 2023.

The announcement came during the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon along with a brief teaser. “You’re invited to return to the Games,” read the screen as ice thawed in the background of a wintry scape, revealing a bird and a snake. “In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake.”

The newest installment will be produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Lawrence.

The novel Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes was released in 2020 and is a spinoff and a prequel to the Hunger Games trilogy.

The Lionsgate synopsis for the film reads, “In this return to The Hunger Games , years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance for a change in fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.”

Writers for the film include creator Suzanne Collins, along with Michael Arndt and Michael Lesslie.

The Hunger Games is among the highest-grossing film franchises of all time, having earned nearly $3 billion worldwide.

Click here to read the full article.

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

