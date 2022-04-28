High school sports roundup (April 28)

Howard varsity roundup Staff photo by Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Thursday, April 28.

Softball

Bel Air 1, John Carroll 0 : A scoreless game until the bottom of the seventh, Bel Air’s Tara Trzeciak scored off a Patriots error for the walk-off win. Kyrsten Coppage threw a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts.

Eastern Tech 13, Towson 8: Down three runs, the Mavericks scored seven runs in the sixth inning. In the loss, Lexi Predmore had four hits. Delaney Cole, Eva Bartkowiak and Grace Cheevers each drove in two runs.

Howard 11, Marriotts Ridge 5: The Lions (8-3, 7-2 Howard County) were led by Morgan Gross who finished 3-for-5 with a team-high four RBIs. Nicole Parker and Lily Soler each finished with two RBIs for Howard. For Marriotts Ridge (3-6), Sarah Fan had a team-high three hits also finishing with an RBI, as Addie Flynn tallied two hits.

Glenelg 12, Centennial 2: Madison Stouffer, Serafina Tinio and Lily Dustin each had two RBIs for the Gladiators (10-3, 9-3 Howard County). Sydney Spiegel also had two hits for Glenelg.

Wilde Lake 15, Oakland Mills 0: The Wildecats (12-4, 10-4 Howard County) scored eight runs in the third to break the game open as Veronica Goode, Lauren Jascewsky, and Madhi Davis each had two RBIs. Brooke Weinig also finished with two hits as Nokomis Styers pitched all five innings, striking out nine. Solianis Escabi had two hits for Oakland Mills.

Archbishop Spalding 10, Mount de Sales 0: Amaya Carroll had two doubles, a single and three RBIs for the Cavaliers. Mya Lamp also drove in three and Ashlyn Bishop homered and had two RBIs. In the circle, Carroll threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Catoctin 11, Liberty 0: The Lions fell behind 5-0 after one inning. Evelyn Connor had the team’s lone hit.

Baseball

River Hill 9, Centennial 0: The Hawks (14-2, 13-0 Howard County) continued to roll with their seventh straight win. Will Kilcoyne had a team-high three RBIs, while Henry Zatkowski also had a pair of RBIs. Eje Okojie finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, as Zatkowski pitched 5⅔ innings, striking out nine. For Centennial (4-10), Zach Harris had two hits.

Wilde Lake 10, Oakland Mills 3: The Wildecats (5-9, 5-8 Howard County) were led by Brady McGonigal who homered for the third straight game, finishing 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Xavier Gilliam was 2-for-2 with three stolen bases, while Andrew Vargia had two hits. Derek Fermaint had five stolen bases. For Oakland Mills (1-13, 0-13), Roman Mastromico had two hits.

North County 4, Annapolis 3: The Knights trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning when an error scored two runs, giving the Knights the walk-off win. Cole Petraska, Kevin Santos, Kyle Lowman, Landon Reyes, Thor Hildebrand and Andrew Myers all had hits for North County. Rowan Standish had 2 hits for Annapolis.

Patterson Mill 8, North East 0: Winner Carson Thomas pitched 2⅔ innings of relief and gave up three hits and the host Huskies shut out the Indians. Ethan Shertzer (2-for-3 ) had a double and two RBIs for Patterson Mill.

Key School 8, Saints Peter & Paul 2: Winner Sean Boomer struck out 17 and Jack Gallant had three RBIs to lead the Obezags (10-2, 9-0 MIAA C Conference) past the host Sabres (0-9, 0-8).

Boys lacrosse

Hereford 7, Towson 6: The game was close throughout, tied at 3 at halftime and at 4 after three quarter. Logan Sinsebox had two goals and an assist for the Bulls. James Traynor and Ryan Martino each contributed a goal and an assist. Trey Gibbons, Brenden Kittner and Ryder Walter also scored and JP Revitte had two assists.

Centennial 10, Wilde Lake 4: The Eagles (7-3, 6-3 Howard County) were led by Josh Flick who finished with six goals and two assists. Aiden Krawcyzk finished with a hat trick.

Girls lacrosse

C. Milton Wright 14, North Harford 4: Emma Jankowiak scored four goals and Katie Roszko and Shelby Sullivan each had three goals to lead the host Mustangs over the Hawks.Alyssa Edwards made 11 saves for North Harford.

Harford Tech 20, Elkton 6 : Molly Re had six goals, Lauren Kunes had five goals and Arleah Brown had four goals to lead the host Cobras (5-3) past the Golden Elks.

Fallston 16, Patterson Mill 0 : The host Cougars (10-2) won their third straight. The Huskies (4-7) lost their last two games.

Loch Raven 12, Eastern Tech 8: In the loss, Jess Urban had four goals for the Mavericks. Leah Brammer had two goals and three assists. Keira Choi also scored twice.

South Carroll 18, Smithsburg 1 : Leah Miller scored five goals to lead the Cavaliers to the big win. Caroline Laur had three goals, Shannon McTavish and Olivia Russell each scored twice as 10 total Cavaliers had goals.

Marriotts Ridge 17, Reservoir 1: The Mustangs (9-4, 7-1 Howard County) earned their fourth straight win. Maisy Clevenger scored a team-high five goals as Sofie Bender added four goals and an assist. Caroline Albert had a hat-trick, while Esther Yang had a goal and three assists. For Reservoir (5-6, 3-5), Alex Ripkin scored the lone goal and Karla Carranza had two saves.

Boys tennis

Marriotts Ridge 5, Glenelg 0: Sai Charan Chodavarapu and Colin Wang each won their singles. Shreyas Rath and Pedro Arantes Gabriel, Jerry He and Alex Yang, and Samuel Lim and Hamin Kim swept their doubles matches.

Liberty 5, South Carrol 0: Honour Zan and Nikhil Andhavarapu won singles matches for the Lions. Doubles wins came from the teams of Arjun Mistry and Paul Chu, Connor Clapper and Austin Cirri, and Hayden Speace and Blake Vandenberge.

Francis Scott Key 4, Smithsburg 0: Andrew Scott and Tommy Crushong picked up singles wins for the Eagles. Cole Tate and Gavin Bussells won the only contested doubles match.

Girls tennis

Marriotts Ridge 5, Glenelg 0: Christian Ottman and Maria Ottman each won their singles matches. Anna Ottman and Hashini Amarasinghe, Charita Sandoze and Vinita Badugu, and Megan Wagner and Leah LIu all won as doubles pairings.

Liberty 3, South Carroll 2 : Kara Bartolowits won the top singles match, while doubles teams of Madison Haggerty and Grace Maerten, and Val Davis and Shannon Hope would doubles matches for the Lions (11-0). South Carroll got a singles win from Caroline Aliftiras and a doubles win from Sydney Mossman and Avery O’Neill.

Smithsburg 5, Francis Scott Key 0: The Eagles were swept Thursday. The doubles team of Caroline Kohr and Anna Scott took their match to three sets.

To submit scores and stats, email mdscores@baltsun.com with a full box score, including first and last names of the players.