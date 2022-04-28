ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Zoey Deutch Is Red-Hot in Off-the-Shoulder Dress With Matching Pointy Pumps for Tiffany & Co. High Jewelry Blue Book Party

By Jacorey Moon
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMfGA_0fNU193D00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoey Deutch makes a bold statement in a dazzling number that puts her best spring foot forward. The “Before I Fall” actress attended a Tiffany & Co. event to unveil their annual high jewelry Blue Book collection, “Botanica.” The event honored the timeless botanical motifs from Tiffany’s heritage and recognized the brand’s transformable creations and legendary designers.

Deutch went with a red maxi dress with a dramatic off-the-shoulder design for a chic flair. Along the neckline was ruffling that added volume and upped the ante of her darling number. The gown also had a neat bow on the front for a seamless finish that also blended in with the vibrancy of the piece.

Deutch kept her accessories simple and went with diamond-encrusted bracelets and rings, a matching necklace and dangling stud earrings that twinkled and sparkled.

To finish off everything, Deutch popped on a pair of red pumps. The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and had a pointed-toe design for a modern finish.

When it comes to her style, Deutch tends to gravitate towards modern and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently wore a cozy green sweater coordinated with brown baggy trousers and black leather booties while on the set of Amazon’s “Something from Tiffany’s” movie last month.

See how high heels evolved through the years.

Put on a pair of red heels for chic pop of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MNHXl_0fNU193D00

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hE8n7_0fNU193D00

To Buy: Kurt Geiger Britton pumps, $90 (was $175) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJfxl_0fNU193D00

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Giselle pumps, $83 .

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Thanks Husband Blake Shelton for Giving Her ‘Excuse’ to Buy DSquared2 Cowboy Boots

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani is clearly a fan of the Western trend. In a new instagram post, the songstress thanks husband, country music star Blake Shelton, for giving her an excuse to buy DSquared2 cowboy boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)   In the shot, she pairs the boots with a red-and-black plaid jacket and fringe, denim short-shorts. Stefani also gave a nod to her pop aesthetic, incorporating pieces such as a black cropped tank-top, fishnet tights, long checkerboard nails and several iced-out jewelry pieces. This isn’t the first time she’s drawn style...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoey Deutch
Person
Zosia Mamet
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Barbra Streisand
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Wrap Dress#Jewelry#Blue Book#Red Hot
HollywoodLife

Paulina Gretzky Changes Into Plunging Silk Cowl Neck Dress For Wedding Reception: Photos

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married. The couple tied the knot at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee on April 24 and Paulina looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of different gowns. One of our favorite dresses was her custom Vera Wang silk dress for the reception, which you can see in the second slide from a slideshow posted by a wedding guest.
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

NFL Draft 2022 Stars Deliver Drama With Bold Outfits, Fresh Sneakers & So Much Bling on the Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. It’s that time of the year again — the 2022 NFL draft is here. Rising football stars have aligned for a prospective place among the pros at the NFL Draft, which began on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. While the headlines will be dominated by which of football’s finest prospects will head to a new team, let’s take a minute to give a hand to the most underrated storyline of the draft season — the red carpet. The best part of the NFL Draft is, of course, watching all those young men live...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Gets Flashy in Sparkling Sheer Dress, Flame Boots & Rainbow Jacket at Neon Carnival’s Coachella After-Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton hit Coachella’s favorite after-party in a daring look on Saturday. The socialite attended Tequila Don Julio and Levi’s Neon Carnival in Termal, Calif. Other stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Megan Thee Stallion, Timothée Chalamet, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Chloe x Halle also attended the event. The amusement park-themed event featured interactive rides, plus a “Paris World” Roblox event hosted in the metaverse by Hilton, who served as DJ onsite during the festivities. The “Stars...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Puts Preppy Spin on Her Bombshell Style for ‘The View’ in Plunging Lace Top, Satin Pink Skirt & Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pamela Anderson looked ultra-chic as she arrived at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” alum has been making rounds to promote her upcoming stint in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.” The model made a case for spring in a cropped cream and pink jacket. The motorcycle-inspired number was adorned with pink circles around the collar, on the bodice and on the cuffs. Anderson continued with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Boosts Her ‘Short Girl’ Style in Hot Pants & Sky-High Wedges in New Modeling Campaign

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Simpson is celebrating “short girl” summer with a warm weather-ready outfit — plus height-boosting heels. Shot by Adam Franzino, the “Open Book” author posed in a set of dark blue denim hot pants, featuring frayed hems. Completing her look was an orange and blue printed floral top — in fact, the affordable $70 Daniela style from her own Jessica Simpson brand, which included a smocked neckline and rounded draped sleeves. A delicate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Amal Clooney Is Still Inspiring Us to Get Dressed for the Office

Dressing for the office can be a drab, sullen affair—especially after getting a taste of the work-from-home (and in your sweats) life. As so many struggle to find style inspiration, Amal Clooney is breathing new life into the nine-to-five. Today, the human rights lawyer was photographed walking about New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

114K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy