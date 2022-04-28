ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live coverage: 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

Watch live coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft in the player above.

(NEXSTAR) – In the wake of blockbuster NFL trades that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, football fans now turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The draft is in Las Vegas this year, starting at at 8 p.m. EST, with coverage running through Saturday, April 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiBvE_0fNU18AU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Afjrs_0fNU18AU00

Experts say the offensive spotlight won’t be on quarterbacks this year, with mock drafts favoring linemen.

There are also big-name NFL veterans who could make things interesting if they wind up getting traded for picks. San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel, a key piece in the 49ers’ deep playoff run last year, wants to be traded. General Manager John Lynch said at a recent news conference that he “can’t ever imagine wanting to move on from” Samuel, but the team is also without a first-round pick.

Another potential big-name trade target is Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose future is uncertain after the team gave up a slew of draft picks for embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

For Las Vegas, the Draft is a huge event in a city built on spectacle.

“We are exceptionally excited to welcome the NFL to Las Vegas,” said CEO/President Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Fans started to arrive at the NFL Draft Experience when it opened at noon. The attendance for the NFL Draft could reach 600,000 people over the course of the three-day event, and, Nexstar’s KLAS reports, the economic impact could be record-breaking.

