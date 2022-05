Ah, the entry level Caterham. Correct, this is the £22,990 Caterham 170S – the cheapest model you can buy. Although it won’t be by the time you’ve finished with it. Have a crack on Caterham’s configurator. If you’re interested in the 170S – and I’ll tell you why you should be – you won’t be selecting limited slip diffs and carbon seats, but you will be unable to resist the little cosmetic lifts that are so temptingly priced at £50 or £100 here and there. Depending on your thoughts on skinned knuckles and family harmony, the big question is whether to ask Caterham to build it for you. That’s the big bill: another £2,595.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO